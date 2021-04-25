DEPORT — The dream of Ray and Pat Evers of the Texas Dream Center lives on today at Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas facilities at the East Texas Men’s Rehab Center in Deport and the East Texas Women’s Rehab Center in Clarksville.
The couple began working with those with addictions more than 40 years ago by putting them in camper trailers and working with them one on one. They began the Dream Center in 2013, and transferred ownership of the nonprofit organization to the Adult and Teen Challenge organization in November 2020.
A ribbon cutting by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is to take place at 4 p.m. Thursday with a reception from 4 to 8 p.m. at the men’s center, 126 Highway 271.
Greg Ambroson of the North Texas Adult and Teen Challenge location in Azle serves as executive director of both Deport and Clarksville facilities. Last week, he described the change-over from the Texas Dream Center.
“We’re not much different from the Dream Center but we have just been at it a little longer,” Ambroson said from his office at the Deport center, where he is overseeing a facility update. In his sixth official year with Adult and Teen Challenge, Ambroson, much like Ray and Pat Evers, served about 20 years as an Iowa pastor, during which time he and his wife brought people off the streets into their home “to get them detoxed” and then talked them into going to Teen Challenge.
Ambroson described how he learned in the fall of 2020 that Evers was interested in selling a portable building at the Deport center, and he came for a look.
“Long story short, we spent a long time talking, and he was sharing with me some of the struggles the center was having because of Covid,” Ambroson said. “Anyway, after a long talk, Pastor Ray asked if we might be interested in doing something here in Deport, and it was really an answer to prayer because we were not only able to start a women’s center but we were able to get into East Texas where there is such a need.”
Today, the Clarksville women’s center is at maximum with nine women. Immediate plans are in place for another dormitory to add 10 more spots, and ultimately, the center is to house 36 women, Ambroson said. Deport currently houses about a dozen men during the remodeling phase with an ultimate capacity planned for about 60.
Adult and Teen Challenge facilities both in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and now in East Texas allows for better service, Ambroson said.
“We had a lot of people coming from East Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Ambroson said. “It works good to get local folks away from their struggles and now it works well to get those in Dallas farther away from their struggles. Then when they enter their third phase in the program and are able to get a job and enter the workforce, we can take them close to family so hopefully they will be able to be successful.”
Much like the Texas Dream Center, the Adult and Teen Challenge program is a year-long program that encompasses every aspect of life using Christian teachings to guide people to become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted and physically well.
“Everything is designed to help develop quality character so students are not continually challenged and can move forward and not accept the past as being their identity,” Ambroson said.
Staff members at the Deport men’s center include Eric Miller, a Texas Dream Center graduate, who serves as vocational coordinator, and Michael Watson, an Adult and Teen Center graduate, who oversees the education program. Wesley Sullivan, who came from a California program is a direct care staff member as is Paul Lampaisi, a graduate of an Ohio program.
At the Clarksville women’s center, staff includes Shelby Meyer, a graduate of the San Antonio program, in charge of education and programming and Tracy Wright, direct care and ministry coordinator. Randa Hickman does admissions for the women’s center, and Christopher Hickman does admissions for the men’s center. Several program interns serve at both campuses.
