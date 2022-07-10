I turned left at the light coming from our neighborhood and accelerated on the six-lane past a gravel truck, a dump truck, and a pickup pulling landscaping equipment. Merging into the far right lane, I noticed several brand spanking new houses across a field that ten years ago was full of dove.
“Where’d those come from? I don’t remember them being built.”
“Yes you do.” The War Department gave me one of her patented sighs, indicating that I’d once again taxed her in some way. “We talked about them the other day on the way to Greenville.”
“Oh, yeah.”
She was right. For the past year, I’d watched a variety of trucks cut a dirt path across a pasture and into what was once woods, only to emerge full of dirt, rocks and unknown items covered with tarps. At the same time, other trucks carrying equipment, sand and concrete made even more inroads into the former woodland.
But I hadn’t noticed those houses so close to the road.
We knew there was construction going on, because when the wind was from the south, we suffered a steady roaring and a constant cloud of dust that covered everything outside. It reminded me of when I was a kid and they were building Pat Mayse Lake. For two years we heard the constant rumble of equipment at my grandparent’s house a mile away as they dug out the Sanders Creek bottoms and scraped away old growth trees without a thought about what once was.
No one was in the lane ahead, so I gave the growing housing edition a second look. They’d drained a pool that held ducks in the wintertime and pushed down all the trees they could find with a bulldozer, not even giving them the dubious dignity of falling from chainsaws.
I squinted at the Tyvek-wrapped houses that would soon be hidden by brick walls, gates and the most despicable trees ever to disgrace a landscape, Bradford Pears, and it hit me.
The new houses hadn’t registered because of my perspective. I’d not looked at them through the dead and dying trees that still remained anchored at the edge of the road and not my usual position at the light.
Perspective changes everything.
Webster defines perspective as the capacity to view things in their true relations or relative importance, including the appearance to the eye of objects in respect to their relative distance and positions.
It was my perspective that was off, and I realized that’s true in everything. We all have a different way of looking at things, from opinions to politics, to real positioning. Take hunting and fishing for example and the importance of the outdoors.
I still love to hunt, birds especially these days. I love climbing up in a stand on a frosty morning, hoping to take a doe for the freezer, and wondering if that’s the day a huge atypical buck will finally make a mistake and step into the open.
But I’m not eaten up with it, because at my age I look at things differently. I could shoot a ten point and mount it to join the others on our walls, but when I’m long gone, who will care about that head on the wall? One of the kids might take it home, but I doubt it.
It’s important only to me, at this point in time, but I doubt my grandkids will hang it 20 or 30 years from now. It’s all in how you look at things, though mounts still give me pleasure, and remind me of that day in the field.
These days I’m really hoping a pig will walk out instead, because I despise those vermin.
Now with age, I’d rather sit with friends and talk quietly in the stand, or in the shade at the edge of a dove field and shoot when I take a notion. It’s not about the hunt itself anymore for me, but sharing stories and little pieces and moments of life with others.
Our new cabin in Lamar County is on a peninsula, surrounded on three sides by water that’s full of Florida bass, crappie and bluegills. I could tie on a Texas rig and cast for those bass laying down deep where it’s cool and away from the blistering summer sun, or I could get in the boat and float out to jig for those crappie.
But lately I’ve spent most of my time helping others catch fish. The War Department had a few or her girlfriends down a few weeks ago and one of those gals couldn’t get enough of fishing. I showed her how to bait a hook, to adjust the cork and to unhook her fish when she reacted fast enough to catch one.
She had a ball, and we spent considerable time out there talking about life and the great outdoors while she experienced the feel of one fish on the end of her line.
I try to look at things differently these days, from a fresh new perspective. This doesn’t mean that I don’t have an opinion. I do (especially in politics and the ways of the world), but the War Department often reminds me that my opinion isn’t the only one, even though she agrees with me on most things.
I look at her in shock.
“It isn’t?”
“No, you have to consider other people’s perspective on things.”
Yeah, I’m still learning.
Nevertheless, I’m right.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
