For some reason known only to the old folks, they left us alone one Saturday to go into town.
“Y’all don’t get into any trouble, stay here, and don’t go anywhere.”
The four of them, my grandparents and parents, climbed into the Old Man’s ’59 Galaxie and drove off while Cousin and I waved goodbye from the front porch.
He rubbed his short haircut.
“So explain what they just said.”
“Which part?”
“Stay out of trouble to start. We don’t try, but it always happens before we know we’re really in trouble.”
“Well, let’s just do the usual, you know, fish and play in the hay barn and shoot our BB guns.”
He turned in a circle, as if making sure no one was sneaking up on us.
“Okay, now, about that second and third part.”
“Where they said stay here and don’t go anywhere.”
“Yeah, ain’t that the same thing?”
“Well, I’m not sure.” He was looking for clarification. “Does ‘stay here’ mean in the house?”
“It could mean we don’t leave the place.”
“So what you’re saying is the ‘don’t go anywhere’ part means don’t go to anyone else’s house.”
“Right.”
“Then let’s go fishing. At the pool, or down at the creek.”
I felt I had a pretty good grasp on our orders.
“If we go to the creek, then we’ve gone somewhere. Staying here means the pool.”
The sun was warm on our shoulders as we dug a can of worms and baited our hooks. It was one of those bluebird days when the fish were in the shallows and hungry.
An hour after we arrived, our stringer held half a dozen eating-size catfish and two
big crappie.
I had an idea. “Let’s gut these and cut their heads off and fry ‘em for our dinner.”
Cousin shook his head. “I think there’re some cold pork chops in the fridge. I don’t want to be cleaning fish.”
“I’ll clean ‘em if you’ll peel some potatoes for fries. There’s some lard in the smokehouse. I’ve watched your daddy cook in the wash pot. We just build a fire, get the grease hot, and throw ‘em in.”
I propped the pot’s three legs on pieces of 4x4 posts from the barn. Fires were my specialty, and one match was all it took to build a good-sized house fire.
An axe took care of the fish cleaning.
Cousin came out of the house with a pan full of rough-cut fries that ranged from toothpick-size, to long chunks that varied from half an inch on one end to a quarter inch on the other.
“Is the grease hot enough?”
“Nah. I think we need more wood.” I added a couple of small timbers and a few 2x4s.
“I think we should cook the fries first.
“Nah. Uncle Bill always dumps everything in at the same time.”
“I feel like we’re forgetting something.”
“What’s that?”
“I don’t know, but we’re missing a step. I know!” Cousin set the pan of raw potatoes on the ground and sprinted for the house. He re-emerged with a box of salt.
I slapped my forehead.
“Of course. The fish and taters need salt.”
He opened the spout and poured, and poured.
“That should do it.”
I remembered watching my uncle test the grease and plucked out one of the thickest fries. I dropped it into the roiling liquid. It sizzled, filling the air with the wonderful smell of frying food. I poked it with a stick.
“It’s taking too long. The fire needs to be hotter.”
Cousin added more wood to the bonfire and the flames rose.
“I think it’s time.”
The bowl full of wet potatoes went in first, and the resulting explosion drove us back several feet. I knew timing was everything in cooking, so when the cloud of grease subsided, I rushed in and dumped in the fish.
Cousin snapped his fingers.
“Oh, yeah. We forgot one more thing.”
“What?”
“You should have rolled them in cornmeal.”
“Uh, well, this will be a new kind. Crispy, without the bread. It’ll probably be better for us.”
“How you gonna get all that out?”
“Oh.”
I sprinted to the house and returned with a long fork. In the thirty seconds I was gone, black chunks of fish rose to the top. I stabbed one and put it in the bowl that held the potatoes.
Cousin shook his head.
“I ain’t eating that. It’s burned.”
“How’d that happen?”
“I don’t know, but they’re all the same.”
“Well, eat the fries.”
“I don’t think I can.”
“Why not?”
“Because you ain’t gettin’ them out with that fork, and they’re blacker’n the fish.”
Our troubles ended when the downhill chunk of wood burned out from under the stubby pot leg. It tipped and we leaped out of the way as a wave of hissing grease spread across the dead grass to soak into the ground, leaving the solid contents scattered like the results of a flash flood.
I picked up a burned potato stick. It tasted fine, a little gritty from the sand.
“I think we’ve gotten to that don’t get into trouble part.”
Cousin toed a crappie that cracked to reveal its raw interior.
“Cooking is harder than it looks,” I said, and warmed my hands over the coals.
“How about a baloney sandwich?”
“Good idea.”
