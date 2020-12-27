Mutation, mutation, mutation — just what on Earth is going on with the SARS-CoV-2 virus? News and social media are now inundated with stories of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, making many ask the question, “Will 2021 tell 2020 to ‘hold my beer’?” News organizations and social media can spin or sensationalize science news stories a bit, so what are the facts as science understands them currently?
First, mutations are nothing new with viruses, especially those with RNA-based genomes. SARS-Cov-2 has mutated thousands of times already. This is nothing new or abnormal. This continuous change in the code of life creates variations. The bits of code that copy the best into future generations win out over time. We are witnessing natural selection in action. Any change in the code of life that favors that organism’s reproduction tends to do well. The foundation of all biological science is built on this fact.
There are two mutants of SARS-CoV-2 that I have been following closely, one in the UK and the other in South Africa. The first is called the B.1.1.7 lineage, which was detected by the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium folks. That does not mean this variant started in the UK, just that they found it there first. They invest more heavily in sequencing the entire genomes of the virus. The U.S. lags heavily in this area, sadly.
The B.1.1.7 lineage has many mutations that have changed 14 different amino acids in the viral proteins. However, not all of the mutations have a biological impact, but they help define the lineage. One mutation that stands out is termed N501Y. This is biology’s shorthand for saying the viral spike protein’s 501st amino acid was asparagine (N), but it got replaced with tyrosine (Y). This is meaningful because position 501 is one of the contact points the spike protein (key) has with our ACE 2 receptors (locks). In other words, part of the key to unlocking our cells and getting in has changed, and it appears this change makes the key fit our locks better. This would make the virus more transmissible.
Another mutation termed P681H, a change from proline (P) to histidine (H), occurs near the furin cleavage site. Furin is a protease that will cut the viral spike protein after it is bound to the ACE 2 receptor on your cell. This helps with bringing the viral membrane and your cell membranes in contact with each other so the virus can get in. These changes appear to be making the virus a bit better at getting in our cells and allowing the virus to spread more readily. For those who love the details, please Google “Preliminary genomic characterisation of an emergent SARS-CoV-2 lineage in the UK defined by a novel set of spike mutations.”
Nature favors mutations that increase the reproductive success of a species. The good news is that this mutation does not appear to make the virus any more deadly. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should also still work well since they generate a multi-pronged B-Cell attack to the spike protein. They also encourage a reliable T-cell response, so they should still be effective against this new variant. They are testing the vaccines against this new variant currently. I hope to cover the mechanisms that drive changes like this and the South Africa variant next week.
