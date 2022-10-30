A world traveler for most of his life, Dr. David Taylor may have just completed his last major adventure.
The semiretired gastroenterologist recently arrived home from the fourth annual World Nomad Games held Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in Iznik, Turkey.
Started in 2014, the World Nomad Games are an international competition founded by the Kyrgyzstan government to promote the revival and preservation of the culture of nomadic civilization, according to the World Nomad Games website.
The four-day competition features over 3,000 athletes from more than 100 different countries competing in dozens of traditional sports, including horseback, archery, wrestling and falconry competitions.
Taylor said hundreds of thousands of people attended the games.
He said a few of the sports have been around for centuries, like Kok Boru, a sport dating back to 3000 B.C. in which teams fight to throw a goat carcass in the opposing team's well.
"There's six or eight guys per team, and they get a dead goat carcass and sort of play rugby with it," Taylor explained. "The horses are banging against each other, and people are grabbing at the goat carcass."
Taylor began his world travels as a 20 year old when he drove a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Canada to Argentina.
"Most all these places I've gone to, I met people on that trip at 19 and 20 that had been to different places and just, sort of, kept it in my mind," he said.
He has since traveled to Antarctica, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Everest in Asia, and traveled throughout Europe.
One of only a few Americans at the World Nomad Games that weren't competing, Taylor said the horseback competitions and the competitors' attire stood out the most.
"There's a certain amount of pomp and circumstance to it," he said. "Of course, every country had a different costume. So, I mean, just constantly people were taking pictures of the people when they weren't actually competing."
Taylor said he also enjoyed the various wrestling matches.
"That wrestling was violent," he recalled. "Boy, they were flipping people all over the place."
Outside of the games, Taylor remembered the candy the most.
"In town, it seemed like every other shop was selling sweets," he recalled. "I really like their sweets."
Taylor said there's no more world travel plans as he's still reeling from his experience in Asia.
"It was a spectacular trip," Taylor concluded. "Just thank the good Lord, I did not get ill or injured."
