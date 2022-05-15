Though we depend on it every minute of every day, electricity is sometimes a fickle thing. And often annoying, too.
Look around you. How much do you own that blinks, flickers, hums, or needs to be fed a continuing diet of electrons? Clocks are fine when the juice is flowing, and a fresh backup battery is in place, but think about how often those batteries fail and the numbers flash after the power goes off for a moment or two.
We have it good here in this fine country, but there are times when I wonder who’s minding the store. As more and more people move into the Lone Star state, the pressure on our power grid strains it to the limits. That’s when blackouts and brown outs occur, and they ain’t pretty.
The War Department and I were reminded of our dependence on electrical devices not long ago when the power went out up at the cabin during a particularly intense rain storm. The lights flickered, and went out seconds after a lightning strike and the resulting boom of thunder.
The deluge continued for several more minutes and stopped, and that’s when I noticed the silence.
“Listen.”
She cocked her head.
“To what?”
“Hear it?”
“The rain on the tin roof?”
“No, that’s gonna quit in a minute, but the house is quiet.”
We listened. The refrigerator wasn’t humming, and the compressor on the little bar fridge didn’t make that soft throbbing sound. Ice no longer rattled into the bin, and the electric song of my two neon signs was gone.
Sensing that juice was no longer flowing through the hidden electrical lines, the house seemed to sigh and settle in on itself, as if resting for a bit.
“This is how my grandmother’s house sounded when I was a kid.”
“She had a refrigerator.” The War Department is always practical. “It probably ran all the time.”
“That old machine stopped to rest on occasion and when the compressor wasn’t running, everything was quiet, except for her wind up clock.”
I both loved and hated that timepiece. My great grandaddy gave it to her when she was a youngster and she dutifully wound it every few days. She also cleaned the workings with coal oil once a year, claiming that’s how he told her to keep it running.
It was great to see it up there on the china cabinet, but even as a kid that constant ticking was a reminder that my life was passing second by second. I can’t stand ticking clocks to this day.
The cabin was dark. Electric lights that we take for granted were off. The coal oil lamps we had up there for just such an occasion came into play. I love to light them when there’s no power, and lamps in the living room and kitchen chased away most of the shadows, revealing our familiar world in a different way.
You’d be surprised how little light comes from those old oil lamps. Movies and television shows give the impression they provide hundreds of watts, but when they’re lit, we’re always reminded of how our ancestors lived in their dim worlds at night.
The odor of burning kerosene filled the air.
“That smell reminds me of when I was a kid.”
She sniffed and grinned.
“Y’all didn’t use oil lamps that much, did you? You talk like you grew up before electricity.”
“We did on days like this, and when it came up a bad cloud, we went to my uncle’s storm cellar and they lit lamps so we could see down in there.”
As a kid, I’d always wondered why at least one or two of the old men sat on the cellar’s upper steps, occasionally opening and closing the heavy, slanted door. Back then I thought they were keeping an eye on the sky and the passage of the storm, and that was partially true, but they were also keeping us alive.
Those fumes I remembered were strong, and with so many people breathing down in that musty, dark hole smelling of earth, tobacco smoke, and sticky bodies, we’d have all died if they hadn’t opened the door for ventilation. Being an asthmatic child, those recollections woke up an old feeling in my chest.
I consciously took a couple of deep breaths and went to the front door. The air was cool, so I opened it and all the windows as a soft rain fell.
The only sound then was our soft discussions and the ticking of light rain on the cabin’s tin roof as cool air washed through the screens and chased away the kerosene fumes.
There are times when electricity isn’t necessary, and that was one of them. I was kinda sad when the lights finally flickered on and the refrigerator’s compressor kicked in.
We went back to our electronic world, with comforting recollections of days gone by.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.