"Hey Rev, let’s go catch some big bluegills from my friend’s pool. You can dump them in yours and the grandkids can catch ‘em.”
The pool that wraps around the Lamar County cabin is stocked with Florida bass, catfish, and crappie, but the grand-critters love to catch big bluegills. Adults do, too, because next to crappie, they’re the best freshwater fish you can eat.
I liked Constable Rick’s idea.
“Let’s do it.”
Two days later, I walked out on a dock with a box of worms and a lot of hope.
“I wish the War Department was with us. She loves catching big bluegills.”
“The ones they hooked in here back in September were as big as your hand.”
“Too bad the grand-critters are in school. They’d have a ball catching these. They caught some little bitty ones off the dock at the cabin last week and were tickled to death. They’d do the Happy Dance if they could catch big fat ones.”
“They will, after we move them to your pool.” Constable Rick made a short cast and sat down on an overturned bucket. “It’s a beautiful day to be fishing.”
I cast out and the line on my reel tangled, sending the bobber across his line. Constable Rick frowned.
“We have three acres of shoreline to fish and you threw over me.”
“It’s not a three acre dock, but never mind.” I lifted my rod tip high and extended my hands over his head. “I’ll just do this…and slide over here…and there you go. No tangles.”
“You’ve done that before.”
“Almost every time I go fishing with any of the Hunting Club members.” I reeled in, checked the soggy worm on my hook, and cast again. This time the bobber splashed some distance from where Constable Rick was fishing.
It disappeared from the suface and I set the hook with a gentle tug. The rod bowed and I knew it wasn’t a bluegill.
“This is a pretty good size fish.”
“There are some big bass in here. You’re likely to bust that lightweight rod.”
“I don’t want bass. I wanted to catch some panfish.”
“Well, you have a bass on there whether you like it or not.”
“Looks like he caught me.” Luck was with me. The dark bass that came to hand was only about two pounds, but it felt like a whopper on the light tackle. I released it. “Maybe they want a minnow.”
Two dozen little crappie minnows swam about in the bucket sitting on the tailgate. Walking back to the truck, I selected the smallest and ran the barb through its tail. Trying another tact, I walked down the bank a few feet from the dock and cast again while Constable Rick unhooked a twin to the bass I’d thrown back.
I watched him fiddle with the hook.
“You still using worms?”
“Yep. That’s the second bass I’ve caught. I hooked one while you were playing with the minnows.”
“You’re sounding more and more like Wrong Willie.” My bobber went under and I reeled in another small bass. “Dang it!”
“Seems like we’re bass fishing. I would have sworn we’d already be sacking up these big old bream.”
I studied the wide open, virtually structure-free water.
“Where does the owner keep them this time of the year.”
“He must take ‘em in.”
Another hit, and I had to throw back a larger bass.
“You know, if we were bass fishing, all we’d be catching are bluegills.”
“That’s fishing for you.”
Rebaiting with a worm, I walked around behind the dock and to another part of the pool.
Constable Rick watched from his bucket.
“You fish like you hunt dove.”
“What does that mean?” I cast out toward a likely looking spot.
“You’re never still when we’re dove hunting. You wander here and there while the rest of us sit still and shoot.”
“That’s the way I am. You should have seen me in school.”
“Bet you and the building principal were on good terms.”
“First name basis.” My rod bent double. “Another stinkin’ bass.”
“What’re you using?”
“The other half of that worm you left on the tailgate.”
“Fish on…oh, another bass.”
“You have an old crank phone anywhere back at your place?”
“I’m a retired officer of the law.”
“Well, do you?”
He grinned.
“I might know where to find one, but you don’t want to be standing on this metal dock if someone were to give it a crank.”
I threw the bass back.
“It’s kinda fun though, to complain about catching fish when we’re out on a weekday afternoon.”
“I do like retirement.”
“So do I, but I’d like it more if we could at least catch a couple of big bluegills.”
“Willie told me it’d be like this with you.”
“What does that mean?”
“Everything is opposite. Every time you fish for one thing, you wind up catching something else. You go deer hunting and wind up shooting hogs, you go hog hunting and wind up shooting quail…”
“That happened only once.”
I threaded on another fat worm while he went through a litany of my personal issues. The truth be told, though, I was glad the War Department or Wrong Willie wasn’t there to give me even more grief.
Constable Rick didn’t need any more help in that department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.