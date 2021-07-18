MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Paris native is serving with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, one of seven Marine Expeditionary Units in the U.S. Marine Corps, currently embarked on board USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship, deployed with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, which includes USS San Antonio and the USS Carter Hall.
“I’m like a counselor,” Sgt. Tristan McGuire said. “I help the Marines with their transition either inside the Marine Corps or what they want to do outside the Marine Corps.”
McGuire joined the Marine Corps six years ago for an opportunity to give back to his country.
“I’m patriotic and I wanted to serve my country,” he said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”
McGuire said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Paris.
“I was always taught customs and courtesies, and I think that’s a big thing in the Marine Corps,” he said. “Being able to do everything with tact, the Marine Corps is really big on professionalism, customs and courtesies and proper greetings. When I was younger, I was taught all of those things and that really transferred over well into the military. It’s how I got this far, being professional. Always giving proper greetings of the day and just being an all-around professional Marine.”
The 24th MEU and Iwo Jima ARG are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.The 24th MEU is a Marine Air Ground Task Force based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. With a strength of about 2,200 personnel, 24th MEU provides geographic combatant commanders with a forward-deployed, rapid-response force capable of conducting conventional amphibious and selected maritime special operations at night or under adverse weather conditions from the sea, by surface and/or by air while under communications and electronics restrictions.
“Serving at 24th MEU, I enjoy meeting new people and the new Marines I get to see every day,” said McGuire. “Just being able to talk to them and advise them on career opportunities.”
Though there are many opportunities for Marines to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, McGuire is most proud of being able to do his job and giving Marines the opportunity to reenlist in the Marine Corps.
“We’re looking for those top tier high quality individuals and I’m able to do that, and brief the commander on situations that involve that,” said McGuire.
As a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, McGuire, as well as other Marines, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving means to just give back,” said McGuire. “I think being an American we are afforded a lot of things and serving gives me that opportunity to give back what America has given me.”
“Some things I’ve learned from serving would be, you’ve always got more in you,” added McGuire. “Never sell yourself short and the Marine Corps has made me better for it. I think I’m a better individual because of the Marine Corps.”
