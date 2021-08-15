In recent years, people have been known to start and stop their subscriptions to the newspaper depending on how they feel about the news that month. Others, however, keep the family subscription going through the generations.
Billie Dove Kemper, formerly Billie Dove Turner, 91, of Powderly, said her subscription to The Paris News has been going since before she was born.
“I know when I was born in 1930, (my parents) were taking the paper,” she said from the Turner homestead north of Powderly along FM 906.
Her parents, Bill and Dovie Turner, bought the property — 300 prime acres — when they married in 1917, she said, though she isn’t exactly sure when the subscription officially started.
“They rode a mule out here to get the paper in the mail,” Kemper said, adding The Paris News, as it was then, was delivered to the Powderly Post Office, and the mailman, riding a horse with a mail pouch, brought it to their house.
When she was small, Kemper said her favorite parts of the paper were the funnies, with old-timey comics such as Marnie, Popeye, Little Orphan Annie, Snuffy Smith, and so on.
“(My parents) would read them to me,” Kemper said.
The land has changed through the years, with some of it sold off here and there. Kemper, nee Turner, attended Powderly schools, graduating in 1947, and then went on to Paris Junior College before attending East Texas State Teachers College, now known as Texas A&M Commerce. She signed up for a teaching program and wound up in Charlotte, Texas, just south of San Antonio, where she taught English to Spanish-speaking students. She met her first husband, Erskine Erwin Bridges, while in Charlotte, and he died a few years later in a farming accident.
Six years later, she met and married her husband, David Kemper, and in 1974, the couple moved back to the Powderly homestead to help Billie Kemper’s mother out with the farm. David remained there with Billie until his death in March of this year, just one month after the entire house flooded during the February freeze.
“He was not a country boy, but he loved it up here,”Billie Kemper said.
Her husband was an electrical engineer who traveled all over the United States. He eventually wound up working for an airplane company in Greenville, now known as Raytheon. In 1974, they moved back to Powderly to help Billie Kemper’s mother after her father died in 1970.
When her mother died 10 years later, the Kempers took over her mother’s subscription.
“She paid month to month,” Kemper said, “and we pay by the year.”
They used to keep copies of the older papers, but on Wednesday, Kemper said she couldn’t find any. The old house where she had grown up was long gone, and the couple had rebuilt their own home on the same spot, she said.
“We still have 98 acres right here,” Kemper said. “I live on the same spot I was born. I’m proud of our farm. I’ve been a lucky person, inheriting this place.”
Despite the February freeze and flood, most of the home’s furniture had been saved, and all of the old scrapbooks and photo albums are still there. She’s even got cutouts of articles she was in, such as those describing her 4-H accomplishments.
Kemper loves the continuity of her family’s farm, she said, and her son, now a retired police officer with the Dallas Police Department, Sgt. Karl Kemper, plans to build his own cabin out on the land to farm it and keep an eye on his mother.
“He’s out here two or three times a week to mow the grass,” she said.
Nowadays, when she reads the paper, she looks through the front page, then checks the weather on page 2, and then moves straight to the obituaries, but her favorite part of the paper is the puzzle, she said. From mule routes to the little yellow box by her mailbox, Kemper said she plans to keep taking the paper.
“I’ll keep taking the paper until I die,” she said.
