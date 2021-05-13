Rains and high winds — just generally bad weather for fun fishing. This past weekend almost all our area lakes had these conditions. On Pat Mayse, we also had falling water levels which is bad for the spawn. I did see some beds but they were empty and I’m not sure they were even used. I think with the falling water levels, some of the males that were building beds just moved back to deeper water. Another thing I noticed was that some white bass (Sandies) were schooling on the surface. Conditions pretty well dictated the areas on the lake where you could fish comfortably, but to get to those areas it was pretty rough.
I talked with several Crappie fishermen and they said they were catching them at the 8 to 13 foot range over brush piles. They also said they had to catch 4 or 5 before they could get a keeper but that once in a while they would get a real big one, but they were few and far between. I believe only a few Crappie have moved to the shallows, but maybe the others will follow as soon as the weather breaks. In the meantime, we will keep trying for the bass, Crappie or catfish despite the bad weather.
If you are fishing for Crappie, minnows and jigs remain your best baits. Start in brush piles in approximately 13 feet, then work up to more shallow water because somewhere between the depths you will find them. The bass are in shallows in the more protected coves. Those coves have calmer water and they are getting more sun. The water temperatures were in the high 60s to lower 70s degrees. Baits that I had the most luck with were just typical spring type baits. Pegged soft plastics such as lizards, creature types, bladed jigs, spinnerbaits (white) and stick baits. The color on jigs that’s been working for me is Black and Blue, with a couple of strains of chartreuse, rigged with a black and blue trailer. On lizards and stick baits, bright colors have been working. Other baits you might want to try are squarebills and lipless cranks, both in colors of perch or crawfish. On the coves where the wind was blowing straight into for a couple of days, you might want to try them because wind moves shad into these areas. A good idea is to keep a number of rods rigged with several baits on your boat deck and switch back and forth to find out what works best for you. Don’t forget to make repeated casts to the beds because there are some fish on them.
The weather has been tough, both on us and the fish, but water temps and water levels will get back to normal and the action will pick up quickly and we’ll have good days again.
And speaking of good days, take a look at this pic of Corbin Erwin, 4 years old, who caught his first Crappie on his own a couple of weeks ago while fishing brush piles at Pat Mayse with his brother Brody. Their dad, Kent Erwin, sure has a couple of good fishing buddies. Good job Corbin!
Just fish smart, be safe, keep it simple with springtime baits and have fun.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 65 degrees; 0.66 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, finesse jigs, crankbaits, frogs and spinners in 2 to 16 feet near shorelines, brush and near the creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and in creeks. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in 4 to 12 feet.
Caddo: Water clear; 68 degrees; 1.42 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working spinners, frogs, crankbaits, red/black or orange/green skirted jigs and wacky worms near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 3 to10 feet.
Cooper: Water stained; 64 degrees; 1.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shallow diving crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 15 to 30 feet with slabs, spoons and swimbaits over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water stained; 62-67 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, plastic frogs, spinners, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 4 to 16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 3 to 15 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 68 degrees; 1.58 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, chatter baits and bladed spinners near points, creeks and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.11 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait and chicken liver. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged worms, black/red skirted jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on bucktail jigs, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising, water 73 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 65 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 63 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on flukes, grubs, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and plastic baits in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait below the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 60 to 64 degrees; 1.65 feet high. Striped bass are excellent on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, small crankbaits and spoons. Largemouth bass are excellent fishing topwaters, crankbaits, lizards and chatter baits in 2 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, creeks and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
