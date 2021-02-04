Rain and high winds continue to keep a lot of fishermen off the water. If you study your lake maps, you’ll find several spots on most of our area lakes that have protected coves. Those coves might not be your first choice, but you might find that they’ll be rewarding, plus you’ll learn more about that lake.
Late afternoons or very early mornings are productive right now, provided you have a comfortable area to fish. You have to make repeated casts to your target and your presentation has to be slow. There are exceptions sometimes, especially on Lake Fork. Keep in mind, Fork starts to get good this month. Square bill cranks, spinner-baits, swim jigs and Red lipless crankbaits are good choices. I would also have a bladed jig, maybe with a little red in the skirt or trailer and I would have an A-Rig. Right now it’s a good idea to have several rigged rods on deck. Since the season is early, there will still be staging fish. To get them fired up, sometimes you have to throw several different baits. Over the years I’ve found that this staging period usually starts early at Lake Fork and then about two weeks later at Pat Mayse.
Areas you might want to start looking for will be spots where you have shallow water that’s close to deeper water. These areas will provide places for the fish getting ready for the spawn, but close enough to deep water access in case conditions become bad for them and they can get to deep water safely. If you’ve spent time on the lake, you most likely know where the spawning areas are located and you also know that the staging area is close by. Just remember that the early staging areas will be in protected waters and this will give you a better percentage of success.
Fish smart, be safe, just have fun and learn. The spawn is just around the corner, so be ready and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 46 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Black bass are fair on medium diving crankbaits, red/black skirted jigs, silver spoons and drop shots in 18 to 30 feet near creek bends, brush, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and lightweight jigs in brush piles and near open water bait schools. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 46 to 49 degrees; 1.81 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working brush hogs, crankbaits, bladed spinners, wacky worms and swimbaits near main lake tree-lined channel edges and vegetation lines. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 14 to 24 feet. White bass are fair on white slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are good with chartreuse spoons and jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, and cut bait in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 46 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on finesse worms, small crankbaits and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs on brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water stained; 47 to 50 degrees; 0.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spoons, dark blue or black finesse worms, medium crankbaits and flipping jigs near deep points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are slow in deeper water with white or chartreuse swim baits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 28 to 45 feet. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in 18 to 30 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, drop shots and jerk baits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are slow on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 1 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 49 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are fair on brush hogs, crankbaits, red/brown football jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Trolling swim baits and diving crankbaits are effective as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 50 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along channels and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 49 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation above normal, water murky. Rainbow trout slow on small lures below the dam. Water levels have been high due to scheduled releases into Spillway Creek. Water levels will be adjusted toward normal levels on Friday. Please consult with posted warnings from Oklahoma State Parks and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before planning your outings in this area.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 48 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, along the dam and around points. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spoons along creek channels and points. Crappie slow on spoons and tube jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs and punch bait along creek channels.
Texoma: Water clear; 45 to 48 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake, points and river channel. Striped bass fishing this week was still very good. Most of the striped bass have been caught on the northern part of the lake this week. Blue catfish fair on live bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are being caught between 30 to 40 feet of water on juglines. Largemouth bass are fair fishing soft plastic swimbaits, crankbaits, jerk baits and flutter spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs near deep boathouses, timber and brush piles in 18 to 32 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
