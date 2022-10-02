Q. Dear Neil: We have several Texas mountain laurels that have not looked healthy since the cold of February 2021. There is new growth coming up from their bases. Would it be OK to trim them back to those new sprouts and let them grow to be the new trunks?

A. Without a photo I’m guessing, but based on seeing thousands of plants that were hurt in that way, many of them Texas mountain laurels, I think your idea is spot-on. You can do that pruning at any time. In fact, I just did so with a shrub of another species at our house. I grew tired of waiting for the old stems to regrow. I’m going to take advantage of all the vigor the new shoots are showing. Make the cuts as flush with the new stems as possible. In other words, leave short or no stubs of the old trunks.

