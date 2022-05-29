The usually bright lights in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café seemed much dimmer than usual when I pushed through the double glass doors. Outside, dark gray clouds obscured the tree tops and wept rain, alternating with deep sobs of thunder and heavy downpours. I pushed through the glass doors and took a seat at the empty large round corner booth, wiping my cheeks dry.
Doreen and Trixie came to the table and sat with me. Trixie poured me a cup of coffee and wiped at her red eyes.
“Allergies.”
Fighting her own sniffles, Doreen nodded and dabbed at her cheeks. A customer came in and she patted my hand and went to work. Trixie rubbed the back of my neck, rose, and went behind the counter.
Wrong Willie came in and gave the girls a wan grin. He slipped into the booth and studied the freshly wiped table. He noticed my red, watery eyes and nodded.
“Me too.”
Doreen came by with a cup of coffee and went away.
Willie took a sip.
“It was raining just like this over in Wichita Falls that dove season. Remember? You and I sat out under a thick pecan tree in our rain gear, shooting birds while the rest of the boys sat inside and talked for hours.”
“Doc drove us up there in Greenvan.” I remembered the trip. “He always drove with his left hand on the wheel and his entire right arm hanging straight down as if were broke.”
“He could do that in old Green. There wasn’t anything between his and the passenger seat but a little console.
I found a grin.
“That was the same console where he sat a fresh drink up there in the panhandle when we went to Booker to shoot pheasants. The one I mixed for him because we’d been driving for hours and had only a mile to go.”
“Then the highway patrol pulled us over and he had to explain that he hadn’t even taken a sip and we were going dove hunting…”
“…and the rest of us were whooping it up in the back and the officer just shook his head and told us to go on, but for him to make sure no one else got behind the wheel.”
The front door opened and Jerry Wayne came in, his eyes as red as his face. His chin trembled a little as he settled onto the bench seat.
“Don’t,” Wrong Willie ordered and slid over to make room.
Doreen blew her nose loud and long behind the counter before coming around with another mug of fresh coffee. She warmed mine, raised an eyebrow at Willie who waved her off, and went back to be with Trixie.
Jerry Wayne took a sip.
“Didn’t sleep a wink last night.”
I tried to cheer everyone up.
“Serves you right. No one else can sleep when you’re under, because you snore so loud.”
“Doc never said a word about it.”
He and Doc always roomed together on dove hunts. Willie wrapped both hands around his cooling mug.
“That’s because he always carried ear plugs.”
“I didn’t know that.” Jerry Wayne looked puzzled.
“Doc said that’s because you always went to sleep first.”
The skies cried some more and Woodrow came in, water dripping from the brim of his hat.
“What a terrible day.” He wiped water from his face and dried his beard with the palm of his hand. By the time he took a seat in the booth, he had to wipe at more drops running down his cheeks.
Like clockwork, Trixie brought him a mug and Doreen followed with refills. No one spoke a word as Doreen wiped at the clean table with a cloth and left.
“Speaking of Greenvan. Y’all remember that deer season when it was so hot and Doc drove down by himself? He was crossing that plank bridge and saw a big old rattler down in a dry wash.”
Grins all around. Woodrow studied the table instead of making eye contact all around.
Doc was so afraid of snakes that he shifted into park, crawled out of the seat, over all his camping and hunting gear to get his rifle, and then crawled all the way back to open the window and see that snake was gone.
I used a napkin to dry my cheeks.
“He drove into camp and wouldn’t get out until me and Willie looked under the van to be sure the snake hadn’t hitchhiked in the undercarriage.”
It was late afternoon that day on the lease and I watched Doc give us a big ol’ gap-tooth grin through the window as we crawled around on the sand. Lordy, that laugh of his. His forehead wrinkled and it always looked as if he were shocked and amused at the same time.
Thunder rumbled outside and lightning split the clouds, sparking another memory.
“Me and Doc left for the lease about 11 o’clock one night, after a high school football game. It was raining just like this all the way out and we laughed like loons every time lightning struck or fractured the sky. I can see him right now like yesterday, when we got out. He folded in half and ran to the bus, like lightning wouldn’t go down another two feet to strike him.”
Delbert P. Axelrod came through the doors and we made room for him.
“I don’t know what to say.”
Before we could answer, Constable Rick, the newest member of the Hunting Club came in. I brought them up to speed.
“We were telling Doc stories.”
Rick nodded.
“Dang it. I wish I could have known him better.”
Tears rolled down our cheeks as Doreen and Trixie came back again with fresh mugs. We moved over for the girls to sit and they distributed them to our newcomers.
It grew silent at our table and all eyes were on the one mug Doreen sat on the outside of the table for Gary “Doc” Reeves, a friend of 40-plus years who would never be there with us again.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
