Yes, “Cruella” is a departure from the usual Disney fare. Yes, it earns its PG-13 rating. And yes, it is sexy and cool. But that’s attributed to Emma Stone who, quite frankly, looks sexy and cool in anything. And, as this is the prequel to the 1996 “101 Dalmatians,” which scored Glenn Close as Cruella DeVil, she couldn’t play the villainess in this. Sadly, Emma Thompson signed on. And while Thompson has the requisite English accent and can look appropriately arch, she is too, dare I say it, “matronly” for the role.
All these incarnations stem from Dodie Smith’s 1956 book about the kidnaping of a family of Dalmatian puppies — to be made into fur coats, as I recall. Disney did the original film in 1996, with Close playing the fashionista who believes their black and white fur would look splendid on her.
For the backstory, we have the bright and beautiful Estella, who has a bit of a mean streak (it matches her black and white hair), such that her mother nicknames her “Cruella.”’ When she is finally expelled from school, her mother decides to move them to London, with a stop on the way. It is a castle and there’s a ball going on, with fabulous dresses and powdered wigs. Estella is supposed to remain in the car. But she doesn’t. She gets out. Her dog gets out. And the scary lady who is hosting can’t hang on to her three large and vicious Dalmatians. They attack and Estella’s mother goes over the castle wall. Estella falls onto a truck heading for London.
Later, we see Estella grown up. She’s grifting, with Jasper and Horace, two fellows who apparently found her early on. They’re talented, the three of them. But Estella really wants to be a fashion designer. She’s tired of just sewing their disguises. She wants to design, and the most important fashion house in London belongs to Baroness von Hellman (Thompson).
So, it’s the Dalmatians that give her away. It was the baroness who was responsible for her mother’s death. Estella is no more, she’s Cruella full-time now. And life for the baroness is changing dramatically.
I enjoyed this film far more than I anticipated. It’s stepping into new territory for Disney. The studio’s 1996 “Hunchback of Notre Dame” had adult themes in it — religion, lust, corruption, death. But it remained an animation, sufficient to entertain the kids, but with something for the adults. “Cruella” goes full bore. Disney has only had one other PG-13 film, “Mulan.”
The studio announced the project in 2013. Leads skipped around a bit, but Stone signed early, 2016; Thompson in 2019. First choice for the baroness was Nicole Kidman, or Charlize Theron or Julianne Moore. Kudos to Paul Fry and Paul Walter Hauser for their roles as Jasper and Horace, Cruella’s partners in crime. Hauser and his Chihuahua dressed as a racoon almost steal the film.
“Cruella” was supposed to be released in late ’20, but was held back until mid May of this year. In four weeks, it’s already grossed $89 million worldwide. And I hear there’s a sequel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.