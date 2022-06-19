I don’t remember the first time I heard the word “funicular.” Inclined railroad or an incline are more widely used words for the steeply tilted contraption that lifts passengers quickly up to a much higher destination — a kind of mountain side elevator. The oldest funicular in the world continues to operate in Hohensalzburg Castle in Salzburg, Austria, known as the Reisszug, and has been in operation since the early 1500s. The original funiculars transported supplies through the fortress doors of castles.