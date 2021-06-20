It has been some time since my last article related to SARS-CoV-2. Recently, there have been a few changes, and some “interesting” vaccination fears spreading on social media pages. So, what is happening with the virus and vaccinations, and what can we expect over the summer and fall?
Vaccinations have slowed some in the United States, and the percentage of folks vaccinated varies pretty significantly from one state to the next. Overall, about 45% of the U.S. is now fully vaccinated. The two mRNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are still the most effective and hold up well against the variants thus far. More vaccines, like the protein-based Novavax, look very strong and should be approved soon.
In the Novavax clinical trial of 30,000 participants, this vaccine had 90% overall efficacy against symptomatic infections, including the variants, and 100% protection against moderate to severe disease. Having yet another very safe and highly effective vaccine is excellent news.
Countries are beginning to share vaccines, which should help get a handle on hot spots as they arise. China has given out over 1 billion vaccines in a massive vaccination campaign, so the future looks promising. Time will tell if we need a booster shot in the fall or spring, and if a Covid-19 vaccination needs to become yearly, like influenza. I can promise that no vaccine, be they mRNA or protein-based, can make you magnetic, and nothing in any of the vaccines can hook your body up to 5G wireless service.
The Delta variant, formerly known as B.1.617.2, has quickly become the favored variant by natural selection. As it spreads, it will mutate following the same game of chance, selection and time. If it changes enough, Epsilon will be the next name for a variant. The Delta variant has a combination set of mutations that make it more transmissible and a bit more severe. Data also shows it is better at infecting younger populations. Expectations are that this variant will become the dominant version in the United States this fall; this could spell trouble in areas where vaccination rates and natural immunity are low.
To prevent Delta from becoming an even better Epsilon, we need to control the transmission — slow transmission and slow the chances of mutations that natural selection can favor. Knowing how to win a war against a virus in one thing; actually doing it is another.
Lastly, do we know the origin of SARS-CoV-2? The challenge here is data collection. Early on, it was known that SARS-CoV-2 was 96.2% genetically identical to a bat coronavirus called RaTG13. However, the sequence from RaTG13 was published in 2013, and much can change in seven years. Getting a complete picture of the coronaviruses in nature would be a massive undertaking, and we do not have the whole picture.
Science does know that this virus is zoonotic, and it has jumped species many times in the past. A natural origin is the best explanation, but one cannot rule out the possibility that this virus jumped from an accident in the lab. Rumors and speculation drive the lab escape idea, and a Chinese cover-up makes for a grand conspiracy. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is a BSL-4 facility with intense safety protocols, but humans can make mistakes. The origin story will need more data to lockdown.
