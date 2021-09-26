“You’re reeling too fast.”
I cut my eyes at the Old Man, wondering how he’d attained such knowledge. Fishing was reeling. “I need to see if there’s any bait on it.”
“Did you put bait on the hook before you threw it out?”
“Yessir.”
“Did you see it fly off when you cast out?”
I felt like one of those bad guys on Dragnet. All he needed was a bright light in my eyes.
“Nossir.”
“Did you see another splash besides your cork?”
Now it was getting to be too much. I didn’t deserve the third degree, at least at that point in time … .for that
“Nossir.”
“Then you don’t need to reel.” He made a cast and the lure and splashed onto the surface of the lake.
“You’re reeling.”
“That’s because I’m using a lure. You’re using minnows.”
He gave the rod tip a twitch. The artificial bait jerked and the Old Man waited for the rings to spread.
“Here’s what happens down there. A big ol’ bass down there feels the splash and swims up to take a look. He might not strike right that second, because he’s lazy, so he watches that lure to figure out what it is. Once the rings are gone, I’m gonna give it another little jerk and he’ll think it’s a hurt baitfish, and like your minnow, he thinks it’s an easy dinner.”
He twitched the lure again and the surface exploded as a bass grabbed the lure and took it down. The Old Man was reeling when my bobber disappeared and I set the hook. I reeled, he reeled, and we had fish in the boat.
Forty years later I was at my first writers conference in Florida. I went into a panel on finding an agent and a flamboyant agent I’d seen in the bar the night before arrived and made her entrance. No, really. She made an entrance. The moderator barely had enough time to welcome everyone when the back door opened and Miss Lily blew in and filled the room.
How do I say this delicately…humm.
Some-where around six feet tall, she had a mane of dark hair, and wore oversize, comfortable clothes that were accessorized by lots of concealing scarves and big earrings. My grandmother would have said she was big boned.
“I’m here! So sorry I’m late! Is that my seat?” With that, she took over the room and maintained control for the next hour.
By the time the panel ended, I’d absorbed masses of information. The next panel didn’t interest me, so I found a shaded table beside the hotel’s swimming pool and settled in.
That’s when Miss Lily blew outside and into my serene world. Cigarette and highball glass in one hand and a cell phone in the other, she paced the pool, sending out great puffs of smoke and talking somewhere around AC/DC decibels.
After ten minutes, and half a dozen cigarettes, she hung up and shot me a look.
I gave her a smile in return.
She took a table several yards away and lit another.
I waved.
“You can join me if you like.”
“No, thanks. I’m smoking.”
“The wind’s in your direction. It won’t bother me.”
The Hairy Eyeball.
“No, thanks.”
“Look, I know you’re an agent. Heard you inside a few minutes ago, but I won’t pitch to you. I already have an agent. I’d just like to talk about the business for a little while. This is my first conference and I’m on a learning curve. Come on. Sit down.”
After a moment, she gathered up a pack of toonies, her cell phone and a purse big enough to hold a case of beer.
“All right.”
We introduced ourselves and she lit another.
“So what do you want to know?”
We talked for the next forty-five minutes or so, about writing, and her end of the business. Then all of a sudden I was transported back to a day on the water with the Old Man when she lit another Winston
“So, what’s your manuscript about?”
“It’s a historical mystery.”
“Tell me about it.”
“Can’t.”
“Why not?”
“I said I wouldn’t pitch to you.”
It was at that moment that understanding dawned on me. I’d unconsciously thrown out a lure, and she couldn’t stand it. She wanted it. She wanted to represent me and struck. Had I been fishing for an agent right then, I’d have set the hook and reeled her in.
Frustrated that I wouldn’t play her game, she lit another smoke.
“Who’s your agent?”
I told her.
“I’ve never heard of her. You should get someone with more experience. Someone in New York. Like me. So what’s your book about again?”
I wouldn’t set the hook
“I said I wouldn’t pitch to you.”
“I’d consider representing you. If you write like you speak, I can market that voice.”
“I’m honored. And two or three months ago, we’d get serious about this, but I’ve signed with someone else. You understand.”
She didn’t. Miss Lilly spent the next two days working on me at that conference, trying to get me to talk. I was polite, but turned her down, the same way I’ve done in the years since. Every time I run into her at a conference, we talk and she invariably asks me to send her something if my current agent and I part ways.
I guess I can have her on the hook with the right twitch, but right now, I’m not fishing all that hard.
I guess the Old Man’s lessons weren’t all about the outdoors and fishing after all.
