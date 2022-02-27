The goal of medicine is to treat or cure diseases. It is a lofty goal that the scientific community has pursued for centuries. The past 80 years have seen significant advancements towards this goal, especially in treating infectious diseases. Various drug discoveries and advances in vaccination have revolutionized our ability to treat or cure infectious diseases. However, not all infectious diseases have been defeated, and genetic disorders have eluded effective cures, but that day is slowly changing.
Genetic disorders involve a mutation in the genetic code of life which alters the function of some protein in the body. Some treatments target the faulty proteins for destruction or replace the defective protein with an effective version. Still, an actual cure would be correcting the mutation. The tools to get this done are developing rapidly. Future generations will see many, if not most, genetic diseases fall at the hands of scientific advancement, just as smallpox did years ago.
A recent article titled “A solid start for gene therapy in Tay-Sachs disease” was published in “Nature” on Feb. 10. The article offers a glimpse into one of the mechanisms currently employed for treating genetic disorders.
Tay-Sachs disease was first discovered in the late 1800s by the ophthalmologist Warren Tay. Tay found a red spot on the retina of a 1-year-old patient experiencing neurodegenerative symptoms. Later, a neurologist named Bernard Sachs would pinpoint the cellular changes involved in the disorder and recognize it as a genetic condition. Tay-Sachs impacts the lysosomes of a patient’s cells. It is caused by mutations in a gene that encodes for the enzyme β-hexosaminidase A or HexA for short.
HexA is responsible for breaking down fatty substances like GM2 ganglioside. If the substance is not broken down by HexA, it accumulates to toxic levels, especially in nervous tissue. The symptoms of Tay-Sachs start as early as 3 months of age and can involve paralysis, hearing and vision problems and seizures, to name a few.
One might think that just giving patients the HexA enzyme would cure it. However, this protein will not make it past the blood-brain barrier, so it would need to be delivered directly, or science has to find a way to get the brain cells to make the proper HexA they are missing. This is where gene editing technologies can help.
Science has long known that certain viral species are very good at delivering their genetic material into cells. Today, science can tweak these viruses to carry whatever instructions they wish. Adeno-associated viruses are often a weapon of choice for delivering the genetic cargo that science has placed inside. Researchers injected a modified virus containing the HexA gene into the brain of a 2-year-old patient in the late stages of Tay-Sachs. Three months later, improvements were seen in muscle control, and the patient is now 5 years old and seizure free. The treatment was also given to a 7-month-old child that is now 2 years old and seizure free.
The day is coming when medical science will eliminate many genetic disorders, and viral vector delivery is just one option. The mRNA technologies used in our Covid-19 vaccines offer a similar potential, as does CRISPR editing. Stories like this get more common each year.
If you want to learn more, Google the work of Dr. Miguel Sena-Esteves. He leads research at the UMass Chan Medical School Translational Institute for Molecular Therapeutics. They are working hard on curing genetic disorders there.
