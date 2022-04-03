Julie Flowers knew at a fairly young age that she wanted to make law her profession.
But it wasn’t hours of practicing and competing in debate tournaments that led her to that momentous decision.
“I was a junior in high school when I knew that I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “I loved social sciences, government and history. Law just seemed a natural fit.”
That decision back in high school has paid off.
Flowers, who is now an attorney in Paris and an Air Force reservist, was recently named the Major Air Education and Training Command and before that she was named the 2021 Reserve Judge Advocate of the Year for Second Air Force. Now that she has won at the Numbered Air Force and Major Command levels, Julie will compete for the same award in the Air Force-wide competition later this year.
She is currently a captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG), which is the legal arm of the military. Lawyers assigned to JAG are called judge advocates.
She was nominated for the awards by her supervisor.
“I was obviously excited and humbled,” she said of winning the honors that will advance her to the branch wide award competition. “I know I owe this to my supervisor and my team. I am part of a great team because without other people around you, you can’t achieve anything.”
The Air Force Reserve Judge Advocate of the Year Award is named after Maj. Gen. Reginald C. Harmon, who served as the first judge advocate general of the Air Force.
“It recognizes the most outstanding Reserve attorney in the grade of lieutenant colonel and below. The award is based on training accomplishments or contribution to mission support, exhibition of leadership in the military or civilian community, and enrollment in off-duty programs of professional self-improvement,” she wrote in an email.
She is currently assigned to the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. She performed temporary active duty throughout 2021, serving as the acting deputy staff judge advocate for four weeks.
While on other reserve tours she provided legal analysis on numerous COVID-19 vaccine-related religious accommodation requests, she helped to find mentors for new judge advocates upon their entry into the reserves and she also assisted in the prosecution of sexual assault cases.
In her civilian job at Lone Star Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm that provides legal aid to low income individuals, Flowers said she represents clients in areas such as protective orders, divorce, child custody, landlord-tenant disputes, evictions and public benefits.
“I feel my military and civilian careers complement each other,” she said.
“The fact that law plays such an important role in our society and I can take part in it is fulfilling,” she said. “It gives me a chance to make a positive difference in some peoples’ lives.”
Flowers is from Terrell, Texas and graduated from Kaufman High School.
She also graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she played the trumpet in the Longhorn Band. From there she went to law school at the University of Tulsa for her legal degree.
She still keeps up with her trumpet play skills, she said.
She plays in the Longhorn Alumni Band as a special event at select Longhorn home football games and she has played with the Paris Community Band.
“I am a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” she said. “That goes along with my love of history.
It was her study of her family history that led her to realize she qualified to be a member of the historical club for women.
