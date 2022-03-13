‘My first official driving lesson was in the Old Man’s 1959 Ford Galaxie 500.”
The Hunting Club membership nodded, as they thought back through years of car ownership and their own experiences as youngsters behind the wheel. It was cold and raining cats and dogs outside, and we’d holed up in the large round corner booth of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café.
“He bought it new that year and because he worked at the Ford plant in Dallas, he was able to walk the car down the line from start to finish, making sure everything was done right.”
Doc grinned, remembering.
“The Cap’n told me his wife’s dad was there, too. They called him Perchmouth.”
“They all had nicknames.” I wondered if that’s where my penchant for bestowing nicknames on people came from. “The Old Man was Red.”
“If I remember, that ’59 had a huge steering wheel.” Doc knows more car models than anyone I ever knew.
I laughed.
“It was big all right. I was five foot-two when I graduated from high school and because I’m so short-waisted, I had to drive sitting on my school books and looking between the steering wheel and the dashboard.”
“Which was a lethal weapon itself.”
“You’re right.” I took a sip of coffee as the rain turned to sleet that rattled against the windows. “It was metal and I know exactly how it tasted. We had a wreck in Powderly, Texas, once and I hit the dash with most of my face. Bit through my bottom lip.”
Wrong Willie absently touched his own bottom lip, likely remembering a similar face-plant since we didn’t have seat belts back then.
“I learned in a ’52 Plymouth.”
“My first official driving lesson was in that turquoise car, but I’d been steering through pastures since I was big enough to see over the steering wheel while the Old Man or Grandpa threw hay off the back. Since it wasn’t officially driving, all I had to do was take my foot off the brake and let the truck roll forward in low gear.”
“I bet we all learned like that.” Jerry Wayne picked up the menu, perusing the breakfast items. “I got in trouble once because I saw a covey of quail not far ahead and decided to drive through them. I wasn’t used to pushing the foot-feed, and that old truck shot forward so fast it pitched my granddaddy off the tailgate. The last thing I saw in the rearview mirror was the bottom of his shoes.”
We laughed and Doreen glanced over to make sure we weren’t doing anything that would make her mad. It didn’t make any difference, though, we were breathing her air and that seemed to irritate her about once a week.
We’d never heard that story from Jerry Wayne, and it brought up a recollection.
“Did you hit anything, or the quail?”
“Yeah, I hit the brakes. The quail flushed and my grandaddy who was chasing the truck ran smack into the tailgate when I stopped so fast. Folded him over and I shot out of that truck and ran back to the house.”
We were laughing again when Doreen came to the table with Delbert P. Axelrod’s order. She plopped a bowl down in front of him.
“Here’re your boiled eggs.”
The boys quieted, staring at the four while ovals. Wrong Willie couldn’t help himself.
“You ordered boiled eggs? They aren’t on the menu.”
She looked at Delbert who was rubbing his numb cheeks.
“Neither are deviled eggs, which is what he wanted, but these will do. I ordered for him before y’all got here.”
I studied the cackle fruit.
“What’d you peel them with, a chainsaw?”
Doreen’s ears turned red, a sure sign she was about to unload on me.
“Don’t push it, buddy. had a devil of a time peeling them. The shells didn’t want to let go.”
“You have to fluck dat membrane thometimes to get them loosh.:
It was the first time Delbert P. Axelrod had opened his mouth all morning, mostly because his mouth was numb since he’d been to the dentist who filled several teeth.
Doreen turned her glare to him.
“Did you say something bad?”
Feeling sorry for Delbert, I took up for him.
“He had six teeth filled. His words are mushy today.” He carefully cut one of the pitted eggs in two and dug out the yolk.
“Hey, do you have any hot saush and I’d yike thome orange jush, too. I’d rather drink that than coffee.”
Sparks flew from her eyes.
“What’s wrong with that yolk? You wanted hard boiled. I’d have taken them out sooner if you wanted a three-minute.”
“Ish fine, I don’t yuke th’ yellow in a boiled egg. I just want the protein.”
Watching Delbert masticate the egg whites, Wrong Willie rested one hand on his chin.
“So, before Doreen kills Delbert, tell me about that old Galaxie.”
“Oh, well, I got to going too fast down in the bottoms and forgot everything I’d learned about clutches and accelerators and steering. Hit a cultivator, but now my little brother’s restoring that same car. When he’s finished, we’ll tool around town with the windows down, like in the old days.
The sleet continued and Wrong Willie shivered.
“Let’s make it a warm day, but I have one suggestion.”
“What’s that?”
“Numb Delbert’s mouth up like today so it’ll be a quiet ride.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
