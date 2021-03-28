The War Department led the way down a hiking trail beside a rushing creek in the Smoky Mountain National Park. My original goal that day was to fish, and I found myself distracted by the water and hoping to see rainbow trout rise.
Because we didn’t know the area, our initial idea was to hike for a while, look for likely spots along the creek that would hold fish, and then have lunch before returning to the Expedition for our fly rods and waders.
To add interest to the hike, there were several abandoned homesteads and houses that called to me, first as a historian, and second, because I once thought of getting a degree in architecture. In fact, I designed a few houses that are still inhabited.
That part of the Smokies was once a retreat for the wealthy back in the early part of the 20th century, and we came upon a decaying house sitting right on the river. As the War Department gained distance, I wandered around to the back to find a wide rock patio and fire pit.
I paused, imagining what it was like to sit there a hundred years earlier, watching trout rise to sip flies in the evening and enjoying the cool mountain weather. Knowing my bride’s tendency to move fast (she can disappear in a Target or Walmart faster than a three-year-old), I returned to the trail.
Closing the distance took some time, but I finally rejoined her. She was standing beside the creek and pointed.
“There should be some fish here.”
That’s what I wanted to hear.
“I bet this stream is full of trout. You want to go back and get the gear?”
“No, let’s hike some more. It’s a pretty walk.”
Ten minutes later the trail began to rise. I could feel it and tightened the pack’s waist strap to better redistribute the weight on my hips. That’s when the trail turned and we soon gained altitude.
“I’m ready to go back and fish now.”
She continued, throwing the answer over her shoulder.
“We need the exercise, and besides, I like the scenery.”
The scenery was lost to me as the incline changed from mild to steep. I had to watch my footing among the rocks and roots, so all I saw was where she stepped.
She paused to pick up a piece of quartz.
“This sure is pretty. I wonder why there’s so much quartz around here?”
I had a semester of geology back in junior college (yeah, I thought about a degree in rocks, along with an interest in paleontology, but they both fizzled out when I realized everything in that profession requires the ability to see color…and I’m colorblind), but I couldn’t get enough breath to answer.
Of course she looked fresh as a daisy.
She snapped a photo of the rock.
“We’ll look that up as soon as we get back to town and my phone has a signal again.”
“You ready to go back and fish?”
She gave me a grin.
“That’s the long way, now. We’re over halfway down this trail. It makes a loop, so let’s go on and finish the hike. It ends at a resort ghost town not far from where we parked. I’d like to see it.”
My bride knows me way too well. I can’t resist seeing what’s over the hill or around the next bend, and the opportunity to poke around a ghost town is always high on my list.
“Fine, but it’s clouding up and getting late.”
We struck off again, and half an hour later we were still going uphill, and I wondered if that ghost town was perched on top of a mountain.
“Water!”
She heard me and stopped beside a huge boulder.
“I could use a drink, too.”
“You wanna eat lunch?”
I had two store-bought hogies in my pack and they’d been calling to me for some time. It was a nice spot for a picnic, so we shrugged off our packs and enjoyed the view. It was the first time I’d looked up in a while, and we finished off the sandwiches in short order.
Shrugging back into the pack, I faced the incline that hadn’t changed since we stopped.
“How much further to this town of yours?”
“About two miles, I think.”
“Are they all uphill?”
“No, dummy. The town is about half a mile from where we parked, so we’ll start down pretty soon.”
“Exactly how long was this hike?”
“It’ll be about eight miles by the time we get to the town.”
“Some of it’ll be downhill, right?”
“Of course. Not all trails are uphill all the way.”
“Not according to the Old Man. He said when he was a kid they had to walk uphill both ways when he was a boy going to school.” I glanced up at the leaden clouds. “He said it snowed both ways, too.”
She laughed.
“You said you wanted to hike.”
“I wanted to hike in a little way, then fish.”
“You’ll get to fish when we get back down.”
It began to shower and I sighed.
“I won’t have the strength.”
