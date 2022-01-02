Tick, tick, tick.
In the deafening silence following a car accident that killed his dog and damaged most of his belongings, all Antonio Ledbetter could hear was the sound of his ticking watch. At that moment, as he wondered at the very nature of time itself, Ledbetter realized a desire to learn how timepieces are made.
“I just remember having that watch and picking it up, and you know, feeling what it felt like to have a piece of something that was going to be there with you. That couldn’t be stopped with that event. That couldn’t be stopped otherwise, you know. Time never stands still. You just have to keep looking forward. And that watch was a representation of something that gave me hope and the viability of my own future,” Ledbetter said.
He had recently bought the watch from a friend, little knowing it would be what gave him motivation to change the entire course of his life.
“To me, it was a second chance,” he said. “It was a chance to pick up pieces that were shattered all over the place. It was a chance to reclaim my life. It was a chance to re-establish, and it was a chance that hope would triumph. That is what horology means to me.”
So determined was he in this desire to become a watchmaker that it only took him two days to choose Paris Junior College, which has one of the best horology programs in the nation. However, getting to college was hard. After scraping up the money to go, Ledbetter packed his bags and moved to Paris with not much more than a dream and a watch.
It was horology professor Stan McMahan who helped him decide, he said.
“What I was debating coming here and debating whether the money I was gathering was worth the risk of taking what little I did have and moving it 2,000 miles away, he was instrumental in helping me make a decision. I remember reading the email, and he said, ‘just come here, and we’ll figure it out,’” Ledbetter said.
Once here, he immediately dove into his studies, throwing his all into everything he did. And in these studies, he excelled. Specks as small as dust, he now moves around with ease, accomplishing difficult tasks with attention to the minutest of details. He’s been at Paris Junior College for four semesters now, and in that time he’s won distinctions and become the first recipient of the Horological Society of New York’s Benjamin Banneker Scholarship.
And in its own way, Paris has amazed him as well.
“I’ve never seen a Whataburger before,” Ledbetter said. “It’s the little things. It’s something that I gravitated to because of the people that were put around me as far as my classmates, the instructors, the faculty, the people of Paris made it feel very welcoming. You know, you’re always going to have those things, everybody loves their family, but it makes those things seamless when you have a good, supportive community.”
Once he graduates, he has big plans to invent a new way to harvest energy using his newfound mechanical understanding. Ledbetter also loves the idea of working in a jewelry store and adjusting watches for people there.
“I think horology’s going to take me everywhere that it needs to. As long as I apply myself, I’ll be exactly where I need to be,” he said.
More than anything else though, he emphasized the importance of horology in his life and what it means to him to pursue the art form.
“It’s the difference between the moment that was and the moment that is,” Ledbetter said. “It’s the difference between what makes us on time, and what makes us late. It’s the difference between time of death and time of birth. It represents so much more than just a piece of machinery. It represents a part of our lives that keeps us all connected, whether we like it or not.
“It’s the challenge every day, and it’s a challenge that I acknowledge and I love, and it gives me every dedication to go practice my hand skills, to sharpen my screwdrivers. To make sure my screws are torqued to precision, to make sure my oiling’s fine and neat. The little things that aren’t variable and invaluable… That’s what I love about horology, I’m always learning something every day,” he said.
