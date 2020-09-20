One of the more challenging aspects of science is comprehending the big picture. Facts and data can be memorized by most, but gathering them all into a dynamic and coherent body of knowledge is difficult. A level of understanding where you pull from the learned facts to make predictions and glimpse into the future takes both time and imagination. Critical thought does not come easy, especially when getting the big picture requires a vast body of knowledge.
Comprehending the intricacies of a functioning ecosystem is one of the most challenging topics to grasp, truly impossible in one’s mind, but computers have helped. All of the relationships shared between species and their environment creates a massive web of connections where even the slightest change can ripple through an ecosystem. The loss of habitat, loss of species, the addition of pesticides and fertilizers and changing climates can profoundly impact an ecosystem.
I was first introduced to one of Aldo Leopold’s books, “A Sand County Almanac,” in an ecology course, a very fitting place to read his works. One of my favorite quotes from this book was, “One of the penalties of an ecological education is that one lives alone in a world of wounds. Much of the damage inflicted on land is quite invisible to laymen. An ecologist must either harden his shell and make believe that the consequences of science are none of his business, or he must be the doctor who sees the marks of death in a community that believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise.”
Aldo understood the value of doing all we can to live in harmony with nature. As our population increases, heeding his words will become increasingly important. So, how are we doing thus far? The UN Convention on Biological Diversity just released its report titled “Global Biodiversity Outlook 5.” The full 182-page report can found at cbd.int/gbo/gbo5/publication/gbo-5-en.pdf, or you can read the summary for policymakers, only 16 pages cbd.int/gbo/gbo5/publication/gbo-5-spm-en.pdf. Take the time to check the report out when you can.
The report offers glimmers of hope in some areas, such as reductions in deforestation, expansion of protected lands and waters, some positive news from fisheries and progress at getting rid of invasive species. However, most of the goals saw no improvement at all or a worsening trend. As a species, we have the knowledge and innovation required to do better and halt our assault on this planet.
The eight measures needed to achieve our biodiversity and sustainability goals laid out in this report will become life or death requirements in the future. Many changes will need to happen slowly and come with incentives as we transition society. Our growing population will add pressure to the transition, so some changes will need to occur much faster. The governments of the world will play an increasingly critical role in the next 30 years, and change will only happen with education and action from all. Comprehending our place on this planet and modifying our behaviors to reduce our impact will require the expansion of ecological and environmental education.
Our pale blue dot needs our help; we cannot let the house of cards fall.
