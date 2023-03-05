"It’s cloudy and blustery, there’s no sunshine at Lake Crook on this early Monday afternoon, but as cars and SUVs begin arriving with parents and kids there’s no disappointment that the lesson for today won’t be learning to read sundials and tell time with hands. Without any problem the entire project is switched to a cloudy day learning experience, surveying with string and sticks.
This is the Paris Chapter of Barefoot University, the brainchild of two women in Tennessee who wanted their homeschooled children to learn about the outdoors, learn about nature and become more self sufficient.
A little boy not much bigger than a toddler runs up to describe to me the slug he spotted on a rock, eyes aglow with enthusiasm. Others are climbing and swinging on the playground equipment. Parents gather with leader Breanna Carmon and coleader Jill Watson and soon the kids, energy burned off, are summoned to the pavilion too.
Parents accompany the children, it’s a joint learning experience. Soon, everyone is gathered around the two leaders enthusiastically taking part in assembling their protractor, string and stick contraption.
Barefoot U is all homeschooled children and provides unique opportunities to learn so much about nature and living with it. They want their children to spend healthier time than just playing video games. And this “university” course definitely does that.
The program runs from Labor Day to Memorial Day. This course year’s subject had a lot to do with fire starting and has included whittling, fire building, tomahawk making, surveying and on the next sunny Monday, the sundial lesson. They have looked at the constellations at night, with mellow, paper sack lanterns to provide what little illumination there was.
The next cycle, Breanna says, will include how to build a shelter, food and even how to purify water. Next year will be aimed towards water and water habitats.
Both leaders went through training and put a lot of time into running the program.
Barefoot University began in 2019 and has already grown to 53 groups in six states.
Amazingly, the cost is only $70 per year and supplies. Students received a whittling kit, compass, first aid kit, compass, twine and more. Of course the park provides plenty of whittling and fire starting material, stones and more. Fanning out to find sticks of the right length or shaving wood down for kindling is definitely one of the kid’s favorite activities. And it’s a rare hunt that doesn’t have some child rushing back with a giant acorn, an unusual leaf or some other personal discovery.
Parents laugh and love this relaxed yet educational time spending outdoor time with their kids, too. There is a mixture of ages and all are learning at their ability level. Older ones help little ones.
All in all, Barefoot University is a truly unusual, beneficial and educational program where there are no computers, no classroom but the great outdoors and a refreshing way to help children learn with hands on lessons that result in better self sufficiency.
