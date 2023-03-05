"It’s cloudy and blustery, there’s no sunshine at Lake Crook on this early Monday afternoon, but as cars and SUVs begin arriving with parents and kids there’s no disappointment that the lesson for today won’t be learning to read sundials and tell time with hands. Without any problem the entire project is switched to a cloudy day learning experience, surveying with string and sticks.

This is the Paris Chapter of Barefoot University, the brainchild of two women in Tennessee who wanted their homeschooled children to learn about the outdoors, learn about nature and become more self sufficient.

