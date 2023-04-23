Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees
Eight members of the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association attended Texas Retired Teachers Association’s Day at the Capitol in Austin on April 12.
More than 1,000 TRTA members, all wearing red shirts, were at the Capitol meeting with legislators and advocating for a much-needed cost-of-living adjustment for retirees. LDRTSEA members visited the offices of Rep. Gary VanDeaver & Sen. Bryan Hughes (Lamar County) and Rep. Reggie Smith & Sen. Bob Hall (Delta County), met with each staff, and left a gift of Anderson Peanut Patties for each legislator.
Retired teachers filled the galleries of both the House and the Senate at the same time and were present as resolutions were read into each record recognizing April 10-14, 2023, as Texas Retired Teachers Week. All members of both chambers stood in support of the resolutions while all retired teachers applauded the legislators for their support.
The last event of the day was an ice cream social on the East Lawn of the Capitol where TRTA members met informally with legislators to discuss the COLA and ask for their votes. TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee also provided an update on the House and Senate COLA bills. LDRTSEA members were able to spend time with Rep. Gary VanDeaver during the event.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting on April 15, at Faith Presbyterian Church.
Regent Nancy Anderson presided and,with Chaplin Susan Bellene, led the group in prayer and the ritual. The pledges and the creed were led by Annette Caviness, Jo Penrose, Bridgett Domengeaux and Patsy Davis. The program, “Spies of the Revolution,” was presented by Michael Cosgrove. He discussed George Washington and spies, such as Nathan Hale and Benedict Arnold, and their methods of gathering information.
During the business meeting, the minutes, by Secretary Stephanie Lane, and the treasurer’s report, by Ann Kuebler, were printed in the newsletter. Reports were given by Anderson, Kuebler and Kim Penrose. Susan Bellene conducted a new member induction ceremony for Dana Taylor. The group voted to accept Donna Moore as a new transfer member and Connie Brawley as a new associate member.
The hostesses were JoAnn Parkman, Ruth Ann Stallings and Kuebler. A cake was served in honor of Patsy Davis’ birthday and her 50-year membership in the Joseph Ligon Chapter.
The next meeting will be a field trip to the Veterans’ Memorial on May 20, and the program will be presented by Johnny Williams.
