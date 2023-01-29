A lover of books since childhood, Connie Lawman says she has found a library home at the Paris Public Library.

“I have made it my goal over the past 10 years to work at all kinds of libraries, and that goal has been met,” Lawman said, as she explained that she has worked for public school, community and college libraries. “I also made it my goal to find a home library, and this library is exactly what I’ve been looking for in a community where I can put down my roots and raise my children.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

