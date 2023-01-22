The last time I fell,” Duane Bryson says, and it might be the most expressive glimpse into what life as a pole-climbing power company lineman was back before bucket trucks made a lineman’s life easier.
Duane went to work for Community Public Service on December 16, 1961.
His line foreman was his father-in-law, J. L. Smith.
He began in Bogata.
“I was a ground man and short driver, otherwise known as a grunt” he smiles. “I was at the very bottom of that totem pole.
He had been working for the Texas Highway Department and the $50 a month raise with the new job was a big help.
He would remain with the company for 35 year, retiring in 1996.
Even though he has been retired a long time when he speaks about dealing with electricity his face becomes serious and he speaks firmly.
“It’s classified as a very dangerous job. It demands respect. You’re fine as long as you use the proper gear, use your training and your brain. But electricity just has to be treated with respect.”
He began to learn pole climbing as soon as possible.
CPS used a progressive training system. There was a 90 day probation to see if an employee was going to handle it.
Then it was six months learning to climb, make connections and other repairs or work.
For those who don’t know, back then men donned hard hats, strapped on climbing belts and special hooks on their boots and climbed up electric poles, carrying a heavy tool pouch, and hung there doing repairs and then climbed back down.
It took, Bryson says, about a year to make a class C lineman.
Linemen had to be certified to work primary volts. C would do secondary voltage, up to 240 volts.
Then there was class B and on to A.
A was dealing with primary voltage, 2,400 up to as high as it goes. In this area it’s 24,000.
Duane climbed for six years.
“You learned quickly to keep your butt away from the pole. If you ‘burned the pole’ you were going to be picking creosote splinters for days”.
Lineman were supposed to use two belts for extra safety.
But it was still risky business.
His wife, Martha recalls when they were in Petrolia, it was bitterly cold and icy.
There was an emergency and Duane was the only one available. They bundled up their two kids, Duanna and Brent, and Martha shone the truck spotlight on Duane’s feet.
It was so cold he couldn’t feel the climbing hooks. With the light he could see if they were biting into the pole, she said.
They moved a lot as his career proceeded.
First to Leonard as lineman, then storekeeper/lineman.
Shortly after that it was Whitewright as an engineering assistant. That was for only two months and they lived in two houses during that time.
They transferred to Petrolia where he was pretty much everything, janitor, lineman, meter reader and any other position that was needed.
“Martha was my grunt then” he grins.
For 2 1/2 years they served Petrolia, Byers and Deandale.
She would drive a pickup while he hopped on and off to read meters.
In Petrolia there was no one but him to handle blown fuses, loose wires, bad insulators and change out cross arms.
“You learn a lot about yourself that way” he said.
From there the family headed back to Whitewright, then Ruidosa N.M.
There he was a district manager.
He loved it there, but when they went to Alamogordo N.M., it was Martha who fell in love with the mountains on the edge of the desert.
From New Mexico they had a big change of scenery, going to the Texas Gulf Coast in Dickinson, again as district manager.
“I loved the bay, loved the coast, except for hurricanes and mosquitoes,” he said.
He no longer did line work then.
The job was changing, with bucket trucks taking over for pole climbing and transformers being installed, not with rope block and tackle, but with material handling booms.
But it’s still dangerous work. And when a pole is in too much mud or inaccessible, linemen, now called techs, still climb the old fashioned way.
“Bucket trucks don’t protect from shock,” Duane said, “You still have to have be on your toes and be so careful”.
After 29 years in Dickinson, working as hurricanes frequently devastated the area, they went to Texas City with Duane as division manager, a year later the company reorganized and he was lead area manager for Texas City-La Marque districts.
After that he retired and returned home to Bogata.
He and Martha built a brick home in the small community of Rosalie. There they raised cattle.
They have two children, four grandchilren and seven great grandchildren with another on the way.
Life is filled with memories of the many different places they lived and the many experiences.
“Martha has always been my rock, my backup” he said.
Which prompts her to tell the story about that last time he fell.
He burned down that pole collecting splinters while his only son thought it was the funniest thing he’d ever seen.
“Do it again, daddy, do it again,” Brent yelled.
Duane instead picked splinters for the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.