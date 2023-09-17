This is my favorite time of the year for movie watching! Fall releases tend to be the heavy hitters — like those nominated for Oscars. Real grown-up films with substance and gravitas.
One of the most highly anticipated films is Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon. It’s based on a bestselling book of a true story written by David Grann. Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DiNiro, it dramatizes the harrowing, systemic murders of Native Americans in early 20th-century Oklahoma. The film’s heart is centered on the tragic marriage of a white war Veteran and his Osage Indian wife. It will hit the theaters Oct. 20.
“Maestro” is directed by and stars Bradley Cooper in a biopic about the extraordinary genius and life of Leonard Bernstein. It is focused around his wife and children, as well as his scandalous activities. Actress Cary Mulligan plays his wife. Netflix will release the film in select theaters on Nov. 22 before streaming it beginning Dec. 1.
“The Bikeriders” is written and directed by Jeff Nichols (“Loving,” “Mud,” “Midnight Special”) and stars Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Michael Shannon. The film is set in the 1960s, and depicts the rise of a fictitious Midwestern Motorcycle club. “The Bikeriders” premiers at the Telluride Film Festival and will be released by 20th Century Studios on Dec. 1.
“May December” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Directed by critics darling Todd Haynes (“Far From Heaven” and “Carol”), the film is described by Vanity Fair magazine critic Richard Lawson as “a surprising dark comedy, half Old Hollywood pulp, half ’90s erotic thriller.” The film stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. The Netflix film will be released in theaters Nov. 17.
Next up is director Michael Mann’s “Ferrari.” He also directed “Heat,” “Public Enemies” and “Miami Vice.” For his first film in eight years, Mann tackles the story of Enzo Ferrari, played by Adam Driver. Ferrari needs to win an arduous race to save his company. There is a love triangle featuring Penelope Cruz as Ferrari’s wife and Shailene Woodley as his mistress and mother of his son. Neon will release it in theaters on Christmas Day.
“Priscilla” is based on Priscilla Presley’s spicey 1985 memoir, and directed by Sophia Coppola (“Lost in Translation,” “Marie Antoinette). It covers the King’s life from the perspective of his teen bride.
Alexander Payne directs “the Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti. Twenty years after they did “Sideways,” the two reunite to make a funny and poignant film about a universally disliked professor at a prep school called Barton Academy, who has the thankless task of babysitting the students who can’t make it home for Christmas. I howled with laughter watching the trailer! It’s set to open in wide release Nov. 10.
This is just the tip of the iceberg of the many more good things to come.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.