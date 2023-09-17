Cooney mug this one.jpg

This is my favorite time of the year for movie watching! Fall releases tend to be the heavy hitters — like those nominated for Oscars. Real grown-up films with substance and gravitas.

One of the most highly anticipated films is Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon. It’s based on a bestselling book of a true story written by David Grann. Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DiNiro, it dramatizes the harrowing, systemic murders of Native Americans in early 20th-century Oklahoma. The film’s heart is centered on the tragic marriage of a white war Veteran and his Osage Indian wife. It will hit the theaters Oct. 20.

Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company

