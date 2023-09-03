Watch out James Bond, there’s a new girl in town! Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), with the help of director Tom Harper (“the Aeronauts”), and extraordinary stunt coordinators Jo McClaren and J.T. Holmes and their team of stunt doubles, work beautifully together in a joint effort that hurtles like a freight train in the action/spy thriller “Heart of Stone’” on Netflix.
Shot all over the world, the film begins with a lengthy pretitle stunt sequence that is Bond-worthy. At a ski resort in the Italian Alps, Rachel Stone (Gadot) is a newbie tech, working with an MI6 team headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). They are at the Glacier Hotel Gawand ski resort (the highest in Europe at 10,538 feet and the only resort looking down the mountain). They are there to extract Mulvaney (Enzo Cilenti), an arms dealer and asset. When things go sideways, she ends up parachuting down the mountain off the side of the Hotel, a truly breath-taking stunt! The parachute has LED lights, which make for some striking, eerie visuals.
This bit of daring-do blows her cover as a double agent. Not only does she work for M16, she is also part of an independent global group, Charter, a London-based covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies. Charter agents use cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. They are currently involved in protecting an AI device known as the Heart. In the hands of the wrong person, it can destroy the world. Securing the Heart becomes the goal for all these disparate characters and interests.
But the Heart is under attack from a hacker and Stone and her Charter crew are in Lisbon, Portugal, trying to track him down. A spectacular car chase ensues over the narrow cobblestone streets of this beautiful medieval town. And then, out of the blue, a disaster happens. (No spoilers here!)
Nonstop action continues through Albert Hall in London, Morocco, Senegal and Los Angeles with a finale in au courant Iceland.
Director Tom Harper went to great lengths not to use CGI, and it shows. In a furious fight to get away from a leaking hydrogen dirigible, he actually puts a camera in the air moving away from the explosion, leaving you with the sensation of hurtling across space
Harper and Gadot (who is also a producer) succeed here, with a flashy action film in which a heroine is extraordinarily self-contained and competent. She has no need for an obligatory love interest. Let’s hope there’s a sequel. “Heart of Stone” may be found streaming on Netlfix.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
