Watch out James Bond, there’s a new girl in town! Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), with the help of director Tom Harper (“the Aeronauts”), and extraordinary stunt coordinators Jo McClaren and J.T. Holmes and their team of stunt doubles, work beautifully together in a joint effort that hurtles like a freight train in the action/spy thriller “Heart of Stone’” on Netflix.

Shot all over the world, the film begins with a lengthy pretitle stunt sequence that is Bond-worthy. At a ski resort in the Italian Alps, Rachel Stone (Gadot) is a newbie tech, working with an MI6 team headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). They are at the Glacier Hotel Gawand ski resort (the highest in Europe at 10,538 feet and the only resort looking down the mountain). They are there to extract Mulvaney (Enzo Cilenti), an arms dealer and asset. When things go sideways, she ends up parachuting down the mountain off the side of the Hotel, a truly breath-taking stunt! The parachute has LED lights, which make for some striking, eerie visuals.

