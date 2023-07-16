Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence), a 32-year-old Montauk, New Jersey, bartender and Uber driver, finds herself in a bind when an old flame with vengeance on his mind tows her car away for various misdemeanors, He also manages to have the property taxes on the house her late Mom left her raised to a mind-boggling rate due to the fact that the town is suddenly a hot spot. With no vehicle for Ubering, and the pittance she makes as a bartender, Maddie is in dire straits and has to come up with a solution fast!
Relief comes, out of the blue when she finds a Craigslist posting from two rich helicopter parents, Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Alison (Laura Bernanti). They are offering a Buick to any young woman who will seduce and socialize their introverted, awkward son, Percy (Andrew Barth Felman), instilling confidence before he goes off to Princeton in the fall.
Charismatic and with the gift of gab, Maddie soon finds out that this is going to be no easy task. First, she finds Percy at the local animal shelter where he volunteers. She sashays in wearing an outrageously short, sexy pink dress and very high heels, and sweetly asks if she can see his wiener? His eyebrows raise as he is sitting on the ground behind a dog crate. She peers over at an adorable baby dachshund. This is just one of the many double entendres she throws at him — which mostly go right over his head.
Their first date is in a borrowed funky blue van. They go out for a drink and he orders a coke, which Maddie ignores — “He’ll have a Long Island iced tea” — that leaves him gagging. He’s already looking at her askance. When they leave to go home, he becomes more and more nervous. Suddenly he reaches out and maces her, afraid she is trying to kidnap him. She is outraged. End of first date.
They have a few more rough dates. She follows him over to a Princeton mixer and sees how much he is bullied. But they start to bond when sharing terrible stories about their lives. Maddie’s father had deserted her and her mother when she was younger. And when she tried to reach out to him with a letter, the letter is returned, unopened. Percy shares his past sorrows.
Audiences will appreciate how much Maddie and Percy grow, while making us laugh and cry.
We have watched Jennifer Lawrence over the past 13 years, from when she emerged in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone,” to starring in the popular “Hunger Games” trilogy, through her more serious work, as in “American
Hustle.” She is an incredible talent. The New York Times called her, in this, “...goofily sexy, poignantly wide-eyed and retains a beaming, you can’t deny me smile...”
And believe it or not, this is a partially true story. Producer Naomi Odenkirk discovered the Craigslist ad which she shared with fellow producer Marc Provissiero. They took it to director Gene Stupnitsky. He took it to Jennifer Lawrence who immediately signed on to do the project.
Ignore the critics, it’s really a buddy movie.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile with film degrees from UT and the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.