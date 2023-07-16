Genevieve Cooney.jpg

Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence), a 32-year-old Montauk, New Jersey, bartender and Uber driver, finds herself in a bind when an old flame with vengeance on his mind tows her car away for various misdemeanors, He also manages to have the property taxes on the house her late Mom left her raised to a mind-boggling rate due to the fact that the town is suddenly a hot spot. With no vehicle for Ubering, and the pittance she makes as a bartender, Maddie is in dire straits and has to come up with a solution fast!

Relief comes, out of the blue when she finds a Craigslist posting from two rich helicopter parents, Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Alison (Laura Bernanti). They are offering a Buick to any young woman who will seduce and socialize their introverted, awkward son, Percy (Andrew Barth Felman), instilling confidence before he goes off to Princeton in the fall.

Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile with film degrees from UT and the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.

