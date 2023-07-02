‘The Flash” is a superhero film based on the DC character by the same name.
Barry Allen, AKA The Flash (Ezra Miller), is a twenty-something forensic scientist who still grieves for his departed mother and his father wrongfully accused of her murder in prison.
Barry becomes the Flash after being hit by lightning, and realizes he can run so fast he can travel back in time and perhaps stop his Mother’s death and his father’s wrongful imprisonment.
This becomes problematic when he meets himself as a bratty teenager who is a totally obnoxious kid.
This is hilarious as he can’t get his self to pay attention to his plan.
Finally, he gives little brother the gift of speed and they assemble a quirky facsimile of his superhero suit. And off they go to the past, where they find themselves trapped in a reality in which
General Zod (Michael Shannon), a former DC Comics baddy, has returned threatening annihilation. With no other superheros around for support, Barry plans to bring Batman out of retirement.
Arriving at Batman’s house, they find a wreck of his former mansion.
It’s dark, thick with cobwebs and very scary.
After poking around they find what looks like a homeless man, with long hair and a beard that makes him virtually unrecognizable.
It turns out to be a very different Batman (Michael Keaton in a star turn).
He is sly, funny and still has a devilish twinkle in his eye.
A mix between the fun and wonder of Richard Donner’s “Superman” films and “Back to the Future,” Argentine director Andy Muchietti’s film showed us a sympathetic nebbish, often silly lead who actually grows into the man that is the Flash.
I found Ezra Miller’s ability to inhabit both man and teenager seamless.
As with most of these comic heroes, the Flash conquers all.
He even sees his mother again, if only in another universe.
It was a really fun movie.
My movie buddy and I laughed, snorted and cackled in delight.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
