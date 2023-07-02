Cooney mug.jpg

‘The Flash” is a superhero film based on the DC character by the same name.

Barry Allen, AKA The Flash (Ezra Miller), is a twenty-something forensic scientist who still grieves for his departed mother and his father wrongfully accused of her murder in prison.

Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.