The Paris Debs’ 2023 33rd Scholarships Presentation was held in the Paris Junior College Ballroom, May 6, at 3 p.m. The Deb’s president, Stephanie Lee, served as the emcee of the program that began with greetings and prayer by Mary Mims and Marian Ellis.

Gloria Day directed the Procession of the Mothers which included My’Asia Ainsworth, the daughter of Kira and Dameion Ainsworth; Traniece Bizzell; the daughter of Henry and Angie Bizzell; Saniah Cooper, daughter of Rickey Cooper and Kimberly Lopez; McKinsey Finney, the granddaughter of Ellen Frazier; Joscelyn Fulbright, the daughter of Theresa Fulbright and Tarsay Walters; Tanae’ Fuller, the daughter of Lametria Wallace and the stepdaughter of Derrick Scales; Keyli Holt, the daughter of Elizabeth Randolph and Trent Holt; J’Nyria Monyae Jefferson, the daughter of Jennifer Nickerson and Jamol Jefferson; and the stepdaughter of Boris Nickerson, granddaughter of Jackie and Lee Dillard and Kim and the late Marcus Jefferson; A’sriana Johnson, daughter of Angelica Fields and La’Darius Johnson; Christina Knight, daughter of LaWanda and Kevin Knight, and the stepdaughter of Stacy Ladell, granddaughter of Robert and Norma Jackson of McComb, Mississippi and the late Willis and Emma Knight of Frogville, Oklahoma; Chyna Lee, the daughter of Aqua Lee; Bryleigh Lejeune, daughter of Salena LeJeune and stepdaughter of Greg McDonald.

