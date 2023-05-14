The Paris Debs’ 2023 33rd Scholarships Presentation was held in the Paris Junior College Ballroom, May 6, at 3 p.m. The Deb’s president, Stephanie Lee, served as the emcee of the program that began with greetings and prayer by Mary Mims and Marian Ellis.
Gloria Day directed the Procession of the Mothers which included My’Asia Ainsworth, the daughter of Kira and Dameion Ainsworth; Traniece Bizzell; the daughter of Henry and Angie Bizzell; Saniah Cooper, daughter of Rickey Cooper and Kimberly Lopez; McKinsey Finney, the granddaughter of Ellen Frazier; Joscelyn Fulbright, the daughter of Theresa Fulbright and Tarsay Walters; Tanae’ Fuller, the daughter of Lametria Wallace and the stepdaughter of Derrick Scales; Keyli Holt, the daughter of Elizabeth Randolph and Trent Holt; J’Nyria Monyae Jefferson, the daughter of Jennifer Nickerson and Jamol Jefferson; and the stepdaughter of Boris Nickerson, granddaughter of Jackie and Lee Dillard and Kim and the late Marcus Jefferson; A’sriana Johnson, daughter of Angelica Fields and La’Darius Johnson; Christina Knight, daughter of LaWanda and Kevin Knight, and the stepdaughter of Stacy Ladell, granddaughter of Robert and Norma Jackson of McComb, Mississippi and the late Willis and Emma Knight of Frogville, Oklahoma; Chyna Lee, the daughter of Aqua Lee; Bryleigh Lejeune, daughter of Salena LeJeune and stepdaughter of Greg McDonald.
Also in the procession were Destiny Rayn McGrew, daughter of Bishop Nickalous R. McGrew and Jennifer McGrew, and the granddaughter of Mary McGrew and the late Ricky Harmon, Elizabeth Manley and the late Kenneth Dean; Nyla Rollerson, daughter of Shelcoma King and stepdaughter of Chris Sanders; Alexa Perrin, daughter of Lori Perrin and Darron Johnson and granddaughter of Amber Armstrong; and Jakiyia Williams, daughter of Sharita Williams and granddaughter of Danita Williams.
Following the introductions of the mothers, Jane Brown introduced each deb who performed her talent as Katherine Ausbie assisted with the music, PowerPoint presentation and audio.
Jerrica Liggins then introduced each debutante who paid tributes to their moms and later received their trophies and scholarships.
Asia Moore, the 2022 Miss Paris Deb and a current student at the University of Texas at Tyler, crowned the first-place winner, Christina Knight, as the 2023 Miss Paris Deb and presented her a $12,737 scholarship.
The new queen has plans to transfer from Paris Junior College to University of Houston to obtain her bachelor’s of science degree in nursing.
She has career plans of becoming a traveling nurse.
The first runner-up, Destiny McGrew, $10,716, will continue her education at Texas Women’s University in the fall pursuing a major in the Health Science Dental Hygiene program.
The second runner-up, McKinsey Finney, $5,793, plans to attend University of Tyler in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing; and the third-runner up, Traniece Bizzell with a $5,015 scholarship, plans to attend Texas Woman’s University to attain her bachelor’s degree in biology, then her master’s degree to become a physician’s associate specializing in dermatology.
Also receiving scholarships and trophies were My’Asia Ainsworth, $648, who intends to enroll at Stephen F. Austin to major in Animal Science and later enroll into veterinary school to become a veterinarian. Her second choice is to attend University of North Texas to major in fashion design and minor in marketing because she would like to start her own fashion line.
Saniah Cooper, $2,061, plans to start her own cattle company and attend college at Stephen F. Austin University to major in animal science and prevet to become a veterinary technician. After that, she plans to transfer to Texas Tech to complete her doctorate to become a veterinarian.
Joscelyn Fulbright, $346, intends to attend Paris Junior College after high school to complete her foundational coursework before transferring to Stephen F. Austin to prepare for a career as a veterinarian tech. Jameiya Tanae’ Fuller, $3,966, plans to attend the University of North Texas in Denton to major in criminal justice with the hopes of landing her dream job of becoming a detective. Keyli Holt, $2,416, will attend Prairie View A&M University to obtain her bachelor’s in science, to pursue her dream of becoming an international traveling nurse. J’Nyria Jefferson, $4,360, plans to attend the University of North Texas to pursue a degree in business accounting or finance. A’sriana Zhene’ Johnson, $2,936, plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State for her first two years of college to play basketball and complete her basics and nursing, then to transfer to a four-year university to obtain her bachelor’s and master’s degree to become an international traveling nurse.
This fall, Chyna Lee, $609, will attend Prairie View A&M University, majoring in nursing and minoring in psychology to prepare her for a career as a psychiatric nurse. Bryleigh LeJeune, $1,210, plans to attend the University of North Texas and pursue her career in psychology. Alexa Perrin, $1,324, plans to attend Prairie View A&M University to major in business management. Nyla Rollerson, $488, plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in business. Jakiya Williams, $1,320 will attend Prairie View A&M University, majoring in social work and minoring in business management.
