By Nanalee Nichols
Special to The Paris News
Blossom Dairy’s owners, Georgia and Joe Frankenberg, love their cows. Which is truly an understatement. Their beloved Brown Swiss and Jerseys are pampered, healthy and happy.
Blossom Dairy is not a typical dairy, but then, neither are the products they sell. Meeting the strictest of standards, Blossom Dairy sells raw, unpasteurized milk. Three quarters from Brown Swiss and a quarter Jersey, it is, Georgia insists “nature’s perfect food.” She hands out a flyer listing the things that pasteurization destroys in milk. Her enthusiasm for the health benefits knows no bounds and all during the time she was being interviewed customers came in a steady flow to purchase gallons of the rich, creamy looking milk, bottled on site.
How do a couple from Ohio wind up on 195 north of Blossom, Texas?
Joe grew up on an Ohio dairy. Georgia grew up on a beef farm in New Jersey. But she begged for a dairy cow for Christmas and got one at sixteen. That began her love affair.
She went to a branch of Ohio State and met Joe there. They’ve been married 40 years.
Georgia was a microbiologist and always worked “inside” at offices and facilities. She spent years in the food processing industry.
“My husband is just the best, he’s kept the dairy dream alive” she said. Joe was baling hay that day, something he loves to do.
They had a large dairy in Ohio. The cows were given hormones to be ready to breed at a certain time and they used AI instead of a bull. It was high tech.
Then she developed severe osteoarthritis. Finally her doctor told her there was nothing more to do except (jokingly) move to a warmer climate. They didn’t take it as a joke, but as motivation.
Joe voted for Florida, she said New Mexico. A friend they knew from Dairy conventions insisted on Texas.
They flew to Texas in January eight years ago. When they boarded the plane in Cleveland, the windchill was -37 F. When they landed at DFW it was 57 F. That was enough to start them looking for property.
They looked around the Hill Country, but Joe didn’t much like the cactus and more arid aspects.
“Blossom looks a lot like home but without the brutal winters,” Georgia said.
They made an offer on a house and property, and an offer on a dairy. The house was accepted, the dairy offer wasn’t. Then the place where the old Madewell Dairy had been came up for sale and the acreage backs up to their newly purchased home.
At their new dairy, they went back to the natural way. They use no hormones to bring the cows into season and have a handsome Brown Swiss bull. The cows graze on lush pastures. They give birth under the watchful eyes of Georgia and Joe. Antibiotics are used minimally.
Right now they have 34 cows they are milking. They have 21 percent dried up to rest.
The only hired help they have is 82 years old J.W. “Dub” Matlock, who is always ready to help with the cows or the bottling.
Georgia admits they would love to have some younger help to do farm work, such as help with hay baling. But it’s hard to find someone willing to work.
The Frankenbergs love their friendly Texas neighbors. They keep an eye on things and they will get calls such as “hey, you’ve got a heifer in the front lot calving. Might want to check on her.”
In addition to fresh, raw milk they offer grass fed, grain finished beef, chickens and farm raised pork from a freezer, plus free range hen eggs.
There is local honey from Shady Oaks Farms in Detroit and pure maple syrup. The syrup is possible because Chad Unruh has a Wisconsin native employee who goes home on visits and returns with the syrup.
Cheerful hand-sewn dish towels and kitchen items are offered by JTS Homemade creations as well as her homemade treats that look delicious. There are even travel cups with cows, goats, WD-40 labels and more for sale. These Georgia does in her spare time, although it’s hard to imagine her having any.
Blossom dairy has been selling raw milk for two years. They spent years visiting raw milk dairies and learning about doing it the right way.
There are no other animals such as goats, pigs or even chickens on their farm. Georgia calls it biosecurity, there can be no contamination from other animals.
Another thing? There is virtually no smell. Unlike most dairies the milking parlor isn’t sluiced out, it’s hand scraped! This keeps the odor often associated with dairies down.
“My cows are my babies” Georgia smiles, “I love them and take the very best care of them possible.”
They sell the bull calves and keep the heifers until breeding age. Then they decide if they will be part of the herd or sold.
They have flyers showing what is in raw milk as opposed to pasteurized and pamphlets on making butter and yogurt.
They get requests for buttermilk often, but so far haven’t found a reasonably priced culture so it wouldn’t be too expensive to produce.
“Lots of folks come get our milk because they thought they were lactose intolerant. It was just because the enzymes in commercial milk are killed off and they can’t easily digest it,” Georgia said.
Their products are available almost every Saturday at the Paris Farmers Market, the Paris Grocery, Cottage Farms and a store in Texarkana. They cost more than commercially produced milk, but the flavor and quality is extraordinary.
In a world where sometimes we think bigger is always better Blossom Dairy products can be summed up quite simply.
“I want everything natural, wholesome, no additives, just pure goodness” Georgia Frankenberg says. And it is, it simply is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.