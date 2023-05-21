People ask me from time to time what certain film credits mean. There are some quirky names, so here is a quick tutorial.
Credits play at the beginning and end of nearly every film. In the opening credits or Above-the-Line Credits, Guild or Union contracts often dictate the billing order of a film’s credits. They inform the audience which studios or production companies were involved in the making of a film, and they run the names of the major stars in the cast.
After that, the rest of the opening credits list participants in order of increasing importance to the film’s production, starting with the casting director and ending with the director’s credit. The end credits, which appear after the final scene of a film, list everyone involved in the production.
The end credits crawl typically begins where the individual end credit title cards leave off. Often, the first credits that appear in the crawl are production department personnel, such as the Unit Production Manager.
The entire cast is often listed next.
Then, departments, such as Camera, Grip and Electric, Hair/Makeup, Wardrobe, Art Department, etc. follow. Departmental lists begin with the department head, followed by the rest of the department, with departmental assistants listed last.
After production departments come post-production departments and personnel: Editorial, Visual Effects, Colorist, etc. To break down the exact closing film credits that you should follow, there are: Unit Production Manager; First Assistant Director; Second Assistant Director; Full Cast /Character list; Stunt Department; Production Departments (often listed as “Crew”) and Production Personnel, Production Supervisor and Production Coordinator; Art Department; Camera; Grip; Electric; Sound; Wardrobe; Hair/Makeup; Set Operations; Transportation; Special Effects; Post Production Departments including Editorial, Visual Effects and Colorist; Song Credits; Caterer; Title Design; Special thanks; Logos, including Guild Logos (SAG), DGA, PGA, Etc.; Locations with Shooting locations and Location of final Sound Mix; Copyright; and Disclaimer.
The most baffling name in the credits is the “Gaffer,” who is the senior electrician on the film crew. “Best Boy” is their assistant. The “Grip” is the head of all sets in the scenes. His second in command is also a “Best Boy.”
Hope this sheds a little light on the village it takes to make a movie.
Genevieve Cooney is a cinephile with film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then VP of development for an international film company.
