The local theater is screening “A Man Called Otto,” based on a 2012 novel by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. Marc Forster directed what is the second film version, the first a Swedish adaptation in 2015. It’s a family affair: Tom Hanks is in the title role, his wife, Rita Wilson produced, and their son, Truman, plays young Otto.
It is not, as production notes say, a ‘comedy/drama.’ It is bittersweet. It opens with Otto Anderson waking, dressing and arriving for work at the company where he has been an engineer for many years. But now, Otto is being forced to retire.
A widower, Otto isn’t happy about much of anything. He lives in an apartment complex where people own their units and he spends his time fretting over people who use their gated community as a short cut, UPS trucks that stop in the middle of the road, residents who can’t use the proper recycling bins, the kid on his bike who throws papers that he doesn’t want into his tiny yard. Otto has had it with life and comes home from his last day of work and tells the power company to cut off the power.
His first attempt to end his life is to try to hang himself. He bought the exact length of rope he would need and got mad when they charged him for two yards when he only cut five feet. While that hook in the ceiling may have held him and the rope, the ceiling didn’t. But things are about to change. A darling couple are moving in next door, Marisol, her husband Tommy and their two daughters. And Marisol is not taking no from Otto.
She plies him with food. He tries carbon monoxide. She needs driving lessons. He tries to step in front of a train, but some older man collapses on the track and Otto pulls him off. (He can’t stand to let something go wrong when he knows how to stop it). He even ends up with the neighborhood stray cat.
Marisol is content with small victories. She talks him into babysitting the girls so she and her husband can go out to dinner. He tries a gun. The doorbell rings again and the gun just shoots a wall. Marisol learns his wife passed away and offers to help him go through her things so he can have a fresh start. But that suggestion meets fierce resistance. He takes a folding chair and flowers, and now the cat, and visits with Sonya often. She died of cancer only six months prior and he says there was “nothing prior to Sonya and nothing since she’s been gone.”
But Marisol is patient. The neighbors are patient. They’ve known years when Otto was happy. And Forster nicely slips in scenes of earlier years in flashbacks, when Otto met Sonya, when he asked her to marry him, of the couple who were their best friends and neighbors. Otto begins to mellow. He catches the paperboy, a transgender teen, throwing a paper into his yard, and chews on him until he stops and apologizes and points out that he isn’t wasting his time, he’s holding down three jobs. He calls Otto Mr. Anderson and tells him his wife was his teacher. She kept him from being bullied. Otto shows him how to tighten the chain on his bike, and a friendship begins.
Marisol is played by Mariano Trevino Ortiz, a Mexican stage and screen actress from Monterey. I couldn’t decide if her personality was direction by Forster or a natural charisma. But I’ll be happy to see her again.
Once more, a practically empty house.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
