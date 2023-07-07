Occasionally, well not so occasionally, more like once in a blue moon, I like to do a column for those who aren’t too familiar with Deja View. Give some history and an anecdote or two.
Did you know that the first review I wrote for The Paris News was about Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film “E.T.” and the column was called Reelife. That was when I was writing reviews occasionally, not every week. And when I was asked to do the column, they asked me to use a pseudonym, so I signed it ORLANDO. People who didn’t know who ORLANDO was assumed the moniker came from the singing duo Tony Orlando and Dawn. No, it was a reference to my favorite Virginia Woolf novella, “Orlando.”
Then I discovered readers thought Reelife was a fishing column, so I changed it to “Deja View” and began writing it weekly in 1984. DejaView borrows from the French loanword “Deja Vu,”’ meaning “already seen.”
I once tried to imitate writer Dorothy Parker by doing a one-sentence review of a Bo Derek film, claiming that was all I had to say about it. My editor objected. Parker, New York circa 1930s, is credited with a one-sentence review in the New Yorker reading, “Last night, Tallulah Bankhead sailed down the Nile as Cleopatra and sank.”
I was once at the old Cinema on Clarksville Street on a cold Sunday afternoon, seeing a remake of “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” with Jessica Lange and Jack Nicholson, with my old movie buddy Mary Clark. There were only five of us in the theater: a guy sitting alone in front of us, and a young woman with a small child sitting behind us. Mary and I were sharing a large bag of popcorn. I was becoming increasingly irritated because the woman was letting the child run around the theater. And I, popcorn in hand, jumped up and went out to the lobby to ask Lana (who used to manage the Cinema) to come in and do something about it.
When I got back, on the screen was that critical scene in which Nicholson was throwing Lange on the table where she had been kneading bread. Flour was flying everywhere and I was doing a whispering, running commentary on the passionate embrace we were watching, and there was no return from Mary. I turned and found I was beside the young man who was sitting a few rows down, and I was sharing my popcorn. I looked back and Mary was mouthing the words, “What are you doing?” And I looked at the guy and said,”Ohgod, I’m so sorry.” He smiled and said, “I don’t mind.”
I crept back to my seat and told Mary, “Godnose what I said to him during that scene.” I knew where he worked. I couldn’t bring myself to eat there for three years.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.
