Occasionally, well not so occasionally, more like once in a blue moon, I like to do a column for those who aren’t too familiar with Deja View. Give some history and an anecdote or two.

Did you know that the first review I wrote for The Paris News was about Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film “E.T.” and the column was called Reelife. That was when I was writing reviews occasionally, not every week. And when I was asked to do the column, they asked me to use a pseudonym, so I signed it ORLANDO. People who didn’t know who ORLANDO was assumed the moniker came from the singing duo Tony Orlando and Dawn. No, it was a reference to my favorite Virginia Woolf novella, “Orlando.”

Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.

