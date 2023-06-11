‘The Swimmers” is a 2022 biographical drama directed by Sally El Hosaini, who co-authored with British playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne. The film is about teenage Syrian refugees, Yusra Mardini and her sister, Sarah Mardini, who had been in training from their father to swim in the Olympics. It was a goal that ceased with the outbreak of the Syrian War in 2011, when the bombing came too close to their home.
The outbreak of uprisings in 2011, that ended with the removal of both Tunisian and Egyptian presidents, came to be known as the “Arab Spring.” It sparked hope for many throughout the Middle East, that dictatorships could be toppled. That hope spread in Syria also, which had been long ruled by Bashar al-Assad.
The girls persuaded their father to let them try to reach Germany where, it was rumored, refugees were well-treated and allowed to send for their parents. He finally agreed, if they were accompanied by a male cousin. But the trip was exceedingly dangerous. El Hosaini seized on the idea of a screenplay telling the story of these incredibly brave sisters, who wanted also to make the story of their perilous journey the centerpiece of the film. She succeeded.
Yusra, Sarah and their cousin left Syria as refugees, no longer belonging to a country. They made their way to Turkey, where they were told they could find a smuggler who could provide passage to Lesbos. But the boat they were told would carry them turned out to be a rubber dinghy that leaked, powered by an ancient outboard motor that soon quit. Already overloaded with 18 refugees, the boat was adrift in the Aegean Sea and taking on water. Yusra and Sarah swam alongside to lighten it, and eventually helped them to reach Lesbos,
But no one in Lesbos welcomed them. There had already been too many refugees passing through. Evidence of it was everywhere. If they could just get to Hungary, the Hungarians were providing buses to Berlin, and there they would receive real assistance. That’s what they were told. And meanwhile, money was rapidly disappearing.
This story of the Mardini sisters, played by real sisters Natalie and Manal Issa, is true. And El Hosaini tells it effectively. So much so that it premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and screened also at the Marrakesh International Film Festival. It received a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nomination for best film, 2022.
We read a lot about therefugee situation, to which the U.S. is not immune. “The Swimmers” is an opportunity to learn more first-hand, particularly where Yusra’s Olympic ambitions ended up. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.
