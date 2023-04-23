Cooney mug.jpg

‘Air,” director Ben Affleck’s fifth feature, is a joyful, playful and suspenseful movie. We all know the story, but the ride along the way is a doozy. As director, Affleck immediately immerses us in the ’80s with a barrage of visuals and music. “Money for Nothin’” (Dire Straights) blares from the screen. Nike is in the toilet in terms of ranking for athletic shoe sales, behind Converse and Adidas.

Enter Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), a Nike recruiting expert who is charged with finding “the next big player” to bolster their virtually non-existent basketball shoe division. Sonny is a puffy, schlumpy symphony in brown right down to his tan Member’s Only jacket. Anthony Lane, the film director, in The New Yorker, describes him as “clad in such anonymous tones of beige and gray that he could die at his desk, on a cloudy afternoon, and nobody would notice.” But the bland colors don’t bring him down.

