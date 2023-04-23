‘Air,” director Ben Affleck’s fifth feature, is a joyful, playful and suspenseful movie. We all know the story, but the ride along the way is a doozy. As director, Affleck immediately immerses us in the ’80s with a barrage of visuals and music. “Money for Nothin’” (Dire Straights) blares from the screen. Nike is in the toilet in terms of ranking for athletic shoe sales, behind Converse and Adidas.
Enter Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), a Nike recruiting expert who is charged with finding “the next big player” to bolster their virtually non-existent basketball shoe division. Sonny is a puffy, schlumpy symphony in brown right down to his tan Member’s Only jacket. Anthony Lane, the film director, in The New Yorker, describes him as “clad in such anonymous tones of beige and gray that he could die at his desk, on a cloudy afternoon, and nobody would notice.” But the bland colors don’t bring him down.
Originally they want him to choose three candidates to share their minuscule budget. Sonny is convinced that they only need one man, an unknown rookie by the name of Michael Jordan.
Sonny works along with his boss Phil Knight (Ben Affleck), co-founder and CEO of Nike, and three others to plead and cajole Jordan’s agent, the diabolical David Falk (Chris Messina, a real scene stealer), who Sonny loves to pimp. But finally he makes an end run to Momma Jordan (played by the inimitable Viola Davis).
At each downturn, Sonny pulls up his socks and never gives up his dream. In order to get Jordan they must invent a uniquely new shoe, the “Air Jordan.”
Sonny’s deep respect and close relationship with Mrs. Jordan pays off and they are close to signing a deal when she throws a spanner in the works. She demands something unprecedented, a piece of each sale. They are at an impasse.
As director, Affleck does a masterful job of building the tension in this film.
And don’t let the “beige” put you off. His characters are pitch perfect, plus his choice of production designer Francois Audouy and costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones are brilliant.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
