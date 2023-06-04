For all you “FAST” fans, this one’s a doozy.
Imagine all of those FAST films on steroids and then some. It’s wildly ridiculous. Leave disbelief at the door. After that, buckle your seatbelts and enjoy the ride!
The film opens with a typical Toretto dinner with the whole family around the outside table, including Dom’s eight-year-old son, “Little B.” (played by Brian Marcos). With them also is grandmother Abueleto (Rito Moreno) who wants them to raise a glass as she tells them how proud she is of their family and how family is everything. (This is a re-occurring theme in all of the “Fast and Furious” movies.)
Soon, most of the family is dispatched to Rome to steal a computer chip, only to discover that it’s a ruse.
Dom and Letty (Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez) have stayed with Little B. Soon a wounded Cipher (Charlize Theron) shows up at Dom’s house and informs him that Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) has turned her crew against her by threatening their families. He’s also targeting Dom. There is no mission here, and there is no Agency in Rome. Dante wants revenge for Dom killing his father.
Dante, played by Jason Momoa strongly resembling The Joker in “Batman,” is very entertaining as a psychotic killer. Outrageous and over-the-top, he injects both fun and fear with his cuckoo antics.
Realizing that his crew has been set up by Dante, Dom and Letty rush to their rescue.
When they arrive, they discover the crew locked in their truck, with a giant bomb in the back. Dom chases them all over Rome while looking for a place to safely ditch the bomb. Dom finally locates one, the Tiber River.
The water will lessen the impact on the City.
Without creating a spoiler, there is a plethora of jaw-dropping stunts from small armies good and bad.
Kudos to Andy Gill for his outstanding stunt work. Dante, using Cipher’s stolen God’s Eye, locates Little B and the action really amps up.
If you are a fan of the FAST AND FURIOUS franchise, this one’s for you.
For the rest of you action junkies, this is a smokin’ hot thriller.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
