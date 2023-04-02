Spring and summer blockbusters are coming early this year with the March 31 opening of “Dungeons and Dragons,” playing here, believe it or not. The long-awaited film treatment of the favorite role-playing game didn’t stint on the cast which includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant — the latter riffing on late night talk shows this past week that cell phones have killed off cast hook-ups. He said now everyone goes home to read twitter.

April is quiet but for some animated features including “Super Mario Bros Movie” (April 7) and a Nicolas Cage horror/comedy, “Renfield” (April 14), with Nicolas Hoult.

