Spring and summer blockbusters are coming early this year with the March 31 opening of “Dungeons and Dragons,” playing here, believe it or not. The long-awaited film treatment of the favorite role-playing game didn’t stint on the cast which includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant — the latter riffing on late night talk shows this past week that cell phones have killed off cast hook-ups. He said now everyone goes home to read twitter.
April is quiet but for some animated features including “Super Mario Bros Movie” (April 7) and a Nicolas Cage horror/comedy, “Renfield” (April 14), with Nicolas Hoult.
“Fast X,” the second-to-last installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise arrives May 19, with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. Brie Larson is the newcomer.
One of the summer biggies (the kind that parks here all summer) is “The Little Mermaid,” opening May 26, a live-action treatment starring Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel. Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem help with voicing.
“No Hard Feelings” looks to be one of summer’s most-talked about films. It stars Jennifer Lawrence as a woman who answers a Craigslist ad placed by a mother looking for someone to date her son before he leaves for college. Lucky boy. It’s been compared to “Risky Business” and “Bad Teacher.” (June 16)
And on June 30, whoda thunk it, an Indiana Jones movie opens. It’s 1969 and Harrison Ford and his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) try to solve a thorny WWII question.
July 14, Tom Cruise provides fodder for the summer doldrums with a seventh in his spy thriller series: “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One.”
Writer/director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” opens July 21, the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb for the U.S. This one carries much advance press, with Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, among many.
That same day, Margo Robbie’s “Barbie” opens, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken, and Greta Gerwig directing. Check out the trailers.
Aug. 4, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Mayhem” opens, based on the popular 1980’s cartoon that produced years of Halloween costumes for little boys and girls. This animated film is bound to be good, Seth Rogen had a hand in it.
“Haunted Mansion” opens Aug. 11, a film with Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and LaKeith Stanfield, about a mother and son who discover a mansion that is more than a little unusual. It should be, it’s based on the Disney attraction.
And finally, Aug. 18, “Blue Beetle,” a film that was originally scheduled for HBO Max, now gets the full feature treatment — about a Mexican American teen with superpowers, thanks to a blue scarab beetle.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
