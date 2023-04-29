‘Air,” director Ben Affleck’s fifth feature, is a joyful, playful and suspenseful movie. We all know the story, but the ride along the way is a doozy. As director, Affleck immediately immerses us in the ’80s with a barrage of visuals and music. “Money for Nothin’” (Dire Straights) blares from the screen. Nike is in the toilet in terms of ranking for athletic shoe sales, behind Converse and Adidas.