‘My Policemen” is a 2022 Amazon feature film starring current media fave Harry Styles (“Don’t Worry Darling”), a former member of the British vocal group One Direction. The film hosts a mostly British cast including Gina McKee, Rupert Everett, Emma Corrin, Linus Roache and David Dawson. It is a love story, but the real lovers aren’t the married couple.
Told in flashback, the film opens on the arrival of an invalided old friend, Patrick, delivered by ambulance to the home of retired couple Marion and Tom. Tom doesn’t wait around. He’s off walking the dog on the damp and chilly sidewalks by the sea outside their home.
He’s not happy Marion volunteered to care for Patrick, after she learned he’d had a stroke. Their relationship is something he’d just as soon keep in the past, and accuses Marion of having him there just to punish him. Later we learn the real reason.
Patrick arrived with just a box of personal items, and among them a journal that begins in 1957 Brighton. In flashbacks, Tom (Styles) was the policeman who met Marion, enjoyed her company and pursued marrying her. He’s also the policeman Patrick (Dawson) called, “My policeman.”
Patrick was a museum curator who met Tom when reporting an incident. He gave him his card and said he’d like to “draw” him some day. Not exactly a “would you like to come up and see my etchings” invitation, but it had the same effect. It was the beginning of their love affair.
Early on, Marion had no idea. She learned the truth before their honeymoon was over. But while startled, she committed to silence. Years later, after Patrick has been moved into their house, she’s adopted the same attitude, patiently urging Tom to just speak to Patrick. But Tom won’t. The history is too painful.
Someone reported Patrick’s proclivities to the police. He lost his job, was tried and sentenced to two years in prison, where he was routinely beaten. Marion visited him in prison. Tom wouldn’t. Now it’s years later, and Marion realizes Tom needs to acknowledge Patrick, and she needs to admit that Tom needs Patrick more than he needs her.
The lovely Gina McKee, whom you may remember from 2002’s “The Forsyte Saga,” or various films including “Notting Hill,” brings a resigned grace to Marion. You may remember Corrin (young Marion) for her role as Diana in the fourth season of “The Crown.” Roache’s older Tom is too busy walking the dog for us to appreciate his performance, and the normally handsome and sly Everett is too sickly to be as entertaining as Patrick used to be. But their younger selves give us much more definition — and we ache for them.
Brit Michael Grandage directed the film, from Bethan Roberts 2012 novel by the same name. The film premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released for streaming two months later. You can find it on Amazon Prime.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
