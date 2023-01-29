Given some of the marginal fare I’ve endured at the movies lately, I was happy to stay home and review something, anything, mildly amusing–and that is, precisely, 2010’s “Leap Year,” a romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode.
Anna Brady (Adams), a Boston real estate stager (as in making a place look lovely enough for people to walk in and say, “I’ll take it”), has been with her cardiology partner for a decade and still, he hasn’t mentioned marriage.
He sets up a dinner date the evening before he leaves for a conference in Ireland and he’s being very cagey about it.
But at dinner the small jewelry box she blithely assumes to be an engagement ring turns out to be earrings.
Anna has to regroup, strategy is her forte. He’s heading to Dublin for a big medical meeting, and didn’t Ireland make the 29th of February “Leap Day” — the day women are entitled to ask a man to marry them and a gentleman can’t refuse. Anna knows Jeremy’s whole schedule — she sent it to herself when she nosed around in his cell phone. She knows where he’s staying, the conference schedule, his hotel. She just needs to get there.
Turbulent weather forces her flight to land at Cardiff, Wales, and there are no flights to Dublin until the following day.
She hires a boat to take her to Cork, but a storm causes her to be put off at a small seaside village called Dingle. There’s not much to Dingle, but there is a tavern owned by a surly innkeeper named Declan O’Callaghan (Goode), who lets her a room and tells her he won’t drive her to Dublin on the morrow. But the day comes, Declan is facing foreclosure, and though he had refused absolutely, he may have to drive Anne to Dublin — for a lot of money.
And here is where the movie gets going. Adams (“American Hustle”) can run circles around Goode, who seems to have decided long ago that his angry face will suffice for most occasions.
But Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan’s screenplay has sufficient disasters and mischief to keep us interested. Anand Tucker directed.
I’ve seen Goode do better work, particularly in a little film called “Imagine Me and You” (2006), and he played Lady Mary’s husband in the final season of “Downtown Abbey.”
This film is streaming on Netflix.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.