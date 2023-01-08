Sitting through three hours of “Babylon” will require stamina. Damien Chazelle, who gave us “La La Land” in 2016, wrote and directed this meandering, raucous comedy/drama as a paean to the difficulties of early film studios, as they transitioned from silent to talkies. Well, that’s what he said.
The film is loaded with talent. What could go wrong? A lot. It came in at fourth place over its opening weekend, with $3.5 mil. The film’s purported budget was $160 million. That’s a lot of tickets to break even.
Its 30-minute introduction begins with the ordeal of hauling an elephant up a dirt hill in an old truck with a slipping clutch, and ends with an overdose. But in it, Chazelle introduces us to all the major players in his over-long, over-hyped drama. The handsome young man negotiating the hill is Manny Torres, played by Mexican actor Diego Calva. Manny is a Mexican-American who wants to be a part of this crazy film world. Now he’s just a fixer for the studio executive who owns the mansion where a bacchanalian party is in full swing. The sun isn’t even down and the orgy has begun. There’s plenty of booze, hills of coke and a band blowing great jazz.
Into the mix comes Margot Robbie playing Nellie LaRoy, a would-be starlet from New Jersey. Nellie’s manic appearance at the party as a good-time girl garners her an offer to replace the overdose they carry out the front door. Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) shows up at the party, in time for the floor show — a sexy Li Jun Li playing Lady Fay Zhu, a lesbian cabaret singer, who also writes film titles.
Jack is the reigning silent film star whose character Chazelle said is based on John Gilbert. Jack goes through wives and booze with a gusto. He’s funny, polite and generous to a fault. He’s also too drunk to drive and Manny offers to drive him home. And that move is Manny’s brass ring.
He accompanies Jack to the set the following day, where he’s shooting a swords and sandals film that had us doubled over in laughter. The barbarians, a huge, motley horde of homeless recruited from L.A.’s shanty town, were handed real blades and spears and used them. Doctors and nurses were on hand to take care of the wounded, hearses to carry off the dead. (Early Hollywood had no restrictions protecting actors or animals.)
On site also is the saloon scene in which Nellie gets to demonstrate her talent. Able to cry on cue, she’s a hit, riding high until the studios start doing talkies. Then her Jersey accent is a problem, and her coke and gambling addictions don’t do her any favors. Manny tries to help her. So does gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart). But Nellie’s mercurial personality has no boundaries.
There are characters in this screenplay that go by with dizzying speed. One is Jack’s sad-sack producer friend, played by Lukas Haas. Another is the jazz trumpet player Sidney Palmer, played by Jovan Adepo. He and his band play the parties, until one night when he tells the cameraman that he should be facing the band. Then he gets a shot, albeit an embarrassing one.
Smart’s St. John is an amalgam of Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons. And while Jack’s on top she’s his friend. But eventually she has to write the truth about Jack — that his day is past. Nellie eventually loses too much money to someone dangerous (Tobey Maguire). Manny finally gets so traumatized he has to give it up completely.
“Babylon” is a catchy name for old Hollywood in its heyday, and I’d bet money some of the party antics are accurate. But in his zeal to capture the whole story, Chazelle failed to construct a coherent story.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
