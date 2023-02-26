You don’t need to go to Disneyland to get on an E-Ticket Ride: but you may have to get very, very small! I love Ant-Man! He feels like snuggling up with the Sunday Funnies.
The film opens with Ant-Man/Scott (Paul Rudd), his girlfriend Hope/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hope’s father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hank’s wife Janet (Michele Pfeiffer) and Scott’s teenage daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) enjoying their time together in the real world.
Hank and Cassie are excited to show the crew what they have been secretly working on, a way to send signals to the Quantum World. Janet shouts out “Nooooo!” Simultaneously, they hear a loud “Swoosh” and poof, they have all been transported back to the miserable depths of the sub-atomic Quantum Realm.
The place is filled with spooky dwellings and psychedelic, otherworldly creatures. I laughed out loud when one large, gelatinous creature becomes obsessed with Scott. “You have holes! How many holes do you have?” Wait a beat and you can see Scott mentally checking out how many holes he does have.
Needless to say their journey takes them from people they used to know (Bill Murray) to a hostile tribe that are under the control of the most ginormous, odious, evil Kang (Jonathan Majors). Kang is so beastly he actually threatens to kill Cassie in front of Scott, leaving him the memory of watching this over and over!
Our crew joins forces with the Freedom Fighters to take on Kang. With the guidance of hope, faith and family and the refusal to ever give up, they manage to defeat him. But this is only a fleeting victory as the tyrannical Kang has now been set up in the next Marvel Phase. Wow, did I sign on for this long a trail ride? Am I being pulled on like a boot?
MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), an offshoot of Marvel Comics, started in 2008 with Iron Man.
The film was made as an entertaining one-off, while teasing much more to come. But as each grew more popular and made a little more money, this has become Marvel’s MO.
This first “phase,” as they call it, included The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America (2011) and The Avengers (2012). The second phase started with Iron Man 3 in 2013, and continued with Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Ant-Man (2015).
Marvel Phase Three includes “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Dr. Strange” (2016), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), “Spider Man: Homecoming” (2017), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), “Black Panther” (2018), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018), “Captain Marvel” (2019), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019).
MCU is now the highest-grossing film franchise of all time at $26.6 billion dollars and counting. Eight films are scheduled in the future Phase Four.
It is concerning that so many computer generated films have been so successful. Perhaps kids need more live action to be more connected to “the real world” as opposed to being taken down rabbit holes.
MCU is pulling all of us on like a boot, ensuring that each film has a sequel. I would like to think that we could look at each film as a stand-alone.
Genevieve Cooney is Toni Clem’s little sister. A lifelong cinephile, she holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She went on to work in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
