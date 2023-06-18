Genevieve Cooney.jpg

The late English director Alfred Hitchcock is considered one of the most celebrated, imitated and revered film directors since he burst onto the Academy stage with “Rebecca” in 1940. A cultural icon, he is considered the father of the thriller. Some of his most famous include “Psycho,” “The Birds” and “Marnie.” His cameo in each of his films is considered his signature move.

Hitchcock was a brilliant technician who deftly blended sex and suspense, as well as humor. His film, “North by Northwest” (1959), is considered one of his finest, a film in which an ordinary man is put in an extraordinary situation. This classic suspense film finds Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant), a New York advertising executive, pursued by ruthless spy Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) after Thornhill is mistaken for a government agent. Hunted relentlessly by Vandamm’s creepy and menacing associates, the harried Thornhill ends up on a cross-country journey, where he meets a beautiful and mysterious woman played by Eva Marie Saint, who is posing as Vandamm’s girlfriend.

Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.