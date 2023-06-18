The late English director Alfred Hitchcock is considered one of the most celebrated, imitated and revered film directors since he burst onto the Academy stage with “Rebecca” in 1940. A cultural icon, he is considered the father of the thriller. Some of his most famous include “Psycho,” “The Birds” and “Marnie.” His cameo in each of his films is considered his signature move.
Hitchcock was a brilliant technician who deftly blended sex and suspense, as well as humor. His film, “North by Northwest” (1959), is considered one of his finest, a film in which an ordinary man is put in an extraordinary situation. This classic suspense film finds Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant), a New York advertising executive, pursued by ruthless spy Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) after Thornhill is mistaken for a government agent. Hunted relentlessly by Vandamm’s creepy and menacing associates, the harried Thornhill ends up on a cross-country journey, where he meets a beautiful and mysterious woman played by Eva Marie Saint, who is posing as Vandamm’s girlfriend.
We later learn that she is a secret service agent. Soon Vandamm’s men catch up with Thornhill, resulting in a number of iconic action sequences worthy of a James Bond movie. The film is also a precursor to “The Bourne Identity.” Watch this iconic film and you’ll learn the definition of the word classic.
Saint wasn’t Hitchcock’s first choice for playing the mysterious woman, Grace Kelly was. Hitchcock had discussed the part with Kelly and she wanted to do it, but was prohibited in her new role as Princess Grace of Monaco. Jimmy Stewart really wanted the part of Thornhill, but Hitchcock went with the suave and debonair Cary Grant.
James Mason had already achieved considerable success in British cinema before he arrived in Hollywood, and NbN served to reinforce his popularity. His influence showed in films like Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita,” Warren Beatty’s “Heaven Can Wait,” Sidney Lumet’s “The Verdict” and dozens of others.
“North by Northwest” is an iconic film of the Fifties, immediately recognized by the familiar crop dusting scene. It was selected in 1995 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
MGM wanted Hitchcock to knock 15 minutes off the film’s running time, to get it under two hours. Hitchcock asked his agent to read his contract and was happy to discover he had total
control over the final edit. The film ran as edited.
“North by Northwest” may be found streaming on Amazon Prime.
Genevieve Cooney is a lifelong cinephile who holds film degrees from UT and a Masters of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute’s Conservatory Program. She worked in the film industry as a script reader, a story editor and then vice president of development for an international film company.
