“Oppenheimer” is a biographical thriller primarily about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known in some circles as the father of America’s atomic bomb. It’s based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Christopher Nolan both wrote the screenplay and directed, a film that’s had as much advance as the final two films in the “Twilight” series. It set a record for gross receipts opening weekend, opening simultaneously with Warner Bros. “Barbie,” evoking some sales hack to dub them “barbenheimer” and suggesting people might want to see them as a double feature. Yeah, since they both come in at nearly three hours that would be the equivalent of sitting through a German opera.

Nolan signed to do the film with Universal in 2021, bringing along Cillian Murphy to play the lead. He had worked with him on “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” and “Dunkirk.” The extensive cast came onboard between November and April 2022. Robert Downey Jr. has the second main role, as Oppenheimer’s political rival, Lewis Strauss–a notion that had more to do with Strauss’ imagination. But Downey is brilliant in it. Others include Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck and Kenneth Branagh.

Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.