“Oppenheimer” is a biographical thriller primarily about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known in some circles as the father of America’s atomic bomb. It’s based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Christopher Nolan both wrote the screenplay and directed, a film that’s had as much advance as the final two films in the “Twilight” series. It set a record for gross receipts opening weekend, opening simultaneously with Warner Bros. “Barbie,” evoking some sales hack to dub them “barbenheimer” and suggesting people might want to see them as a double feature. Yeah, since they both come in at nearly three hours that would be the equivalent of sitting through a German opera.
Nolan signed to do the film with Universal in 2021, bringing along Cillian Murphy to play the lead. He had worked with him on “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” and “Dunkirk.” The extensive cast came onboard between November and April 2022. Robert Downey Jr. has the second main role, as Oppenheimer’s political rival, Lewis Strauss–a notion that had more to do with Strauss’ imagination. But Downey is brilliant in it. Others include Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck and Kenneth Branagh.
Oppenheimer, a famed American physicist, got his original degree at Harvard, then attended Cambridge for graduate study, finishing a PhD in Germany at the University of Gottingen. He returned to the states to teach at the University of California at Berkeley, hoping to expand his research into quantum mechanics, better known then as ‘experimental physics.’
Berkeley was, at the time, a haven for academics enamored with communism, viewed in academe as a voice against the rise of fascism in Europe and, in particular, Nazism in Germany. Even Oppenheimer’s brother Frank had joined the party, as had Oppenheimer’s mistress (a briefly mysterious Florence Pugh). At Berkeley he met his wife, ex-communist and biologist Katherine Puening (Emily Blunt). He became a full professor in 1936. And this was just Nolan’s fast track through Oppenheimer’s early life.
It was 1942 when Army Gen. Leslie Groves, played by Matt Damon, recruited Oppenheimer to head the Manhattan Project.
The war in Europe was going strong and rumor was that the Nazis were developing a nuclear weapons program under the direction of a talented physicist Oppenheimer had met while at Gottingen, Dr. Werner Heisenberg. Basically, the race was on.
Oppenheimer pulled all the talent he could attract to the city Groves built for physicists and engineers at Los Alamos, New Mexico. Names like Edward Teller, Isidore Isaac Rabi, Enrico Fermi and David Hill, names that had already or would in the future win a Nobel Prize. (Oppenheimer was nominated three times, but was never chosen.)
When Germany surrendered, many of Oppenheimer’s colleagues didn’t see the need to continue with production of a weapon as destructive as the atomic bomb. And many argued that since Russia was our WWII ally, we should be sharing research results with them. That didn’t gain much traction. But President Truman and the Pentagon thought it would take something as destructive as the bomb to bring the war in the Pacific to a quicker end. It did.
The Manhattan Project has morphed into the Los Alamos National Laboratory, a research facility that still operates today.
Nolan’s film, while fascinating and overlong, leaves many of its characters visibly conflicted over the destruction wreaked by the Manhattan Project’s invention. Viewers too. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.
