There are a pair of good series currently streaming, “The Diplomat” with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell on Netflix and Apple’s “Silo,” with Rebecca Ferguson.
Russell, late of “The Americans” brings energy and an incredible restraint to the role of Kate Wyler, ex-CIA operative who’s just been recruited to be America’s ambassador to Britain — a job for which she has neither the patience, the fashion sense nor the social graces.
It’s a practice run actually, for something farther up the ladder, but after 41 of Britain’s sailors are killed in what turns out to be a terrorist bombing on a ship in the Mediterranean, her ability to juggle diplomacy amid a looming international crisis becomes better appreciated.
The series, an eight-parter that opened in April, just concluded a bang-up run emerging at the top of Netflix’s Top Ten list, and received the go-ahead for a second season just last Monday. Rufus Sewell (“Dangerous Beauty,” “A Knight’s Tale”) will return as Kate’s husband, Hal, a former ambassador with no posting, whose primary job seems to be meddling in his wife’s assignment. It would appear their marriage is on the rocks — and then it’s not.
“The Diplomat” was created by American writer/producer Debora Cahn.
Over on Apple, “Silo” just began streaming, based on the post-apocalyptic science fiction books by American writer Hugh Howey. The series started in 2011 with the short story “Wool.”
In this toxic dystopian future, a community exists in a giant silo hundreds of stories underground. Men and women live in an over-regulated world designed to protect them from whatever came before, the knowledge of which has long disappeared. What they do know is that those who question it soon disappear.
What “Silo” has going for it is Rebecca Ferguson, the Swedish actress who is also executive producer, and plays Juliette Nichols, the engineer who keeps the Silo’s generator operating.
Ferguson’s latest film outing was playing Timothee Chalamet’s mother in “Dune.” But the character I find intriguing is that of Mae in a 2021 film called “Reminiscence” with Hugh Jackman and Thandie Newton. The film was written, produced and directed by Lisa Joy (who did HBO’s “Westworld” series), and is a neo-noir sci-fi film set in the near future — a future in which climate change has flooded Miami, and daytime temps are so warm that much of people’s lives are lived at night.
The film, a violent, drug-addled pursuit of a woman who isn’t as she seems, was a box office failure, and sent to streaming as punishment. I would really like to see this film in its entirety, rather than as an ending here, a piece of the middle there. So if anyone sees this film on a schedule, could you please let me know. Until then, I recommend you take a look at the two previously-discussed series.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.