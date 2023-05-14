There are a pair of good series currently streaming, “The Diplomat” with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell on Netflix and Apple’s “Silo,” with Rebecca Ferguson.

Russell, late of “The Americans” brings energy and an incredible restraint to the role of Kate Wyler, ex-CIA operative who’s just been recruited to be America’s ambassador to Britain — a job for which she has neither the patience, the fashion sense nor the social graces.

Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.

