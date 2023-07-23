‘Still Alice” is a 2014 film about a Columbia professor of linguistics suffering early onset Alzheimers, that won an Oscar for Julianne Moore. That talented actress, who gets her red hair from her Scottish mother, has such a rich resume, I’m not surprised I missed this one.

Based on Lisa Genova’s 2007 novel, the film premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival to positive press, for its talented cast and its straightforward treatment of a disease that seems to have traction around the world. It also garnered publicity for being one of several films stolen in the Sony Films hack that was leaked online in November of that year. Released for distribution in January the following year, it grossed a respectable $44 million with a production budget of $4.

Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.

