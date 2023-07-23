‘Still Alice” is a 2014 film about a Columbia professor of linguistics suffering early onset Alzheimers, that won an Oscar for Julianne Moore. That talented actress, who gets her red hair from her Scottish mother, has such a rich resume, I’m not surprised I missed this one.
Based on Lisa Genova’s 2007 novel, the film premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival to positive press, for its talented cast and its straightforward treatment of a disease that seems to have traction around the world. It also garnered publicity for being one of several films stolen in the Sony Films hack that was leaked online in November of that year. Released for distribution in January the following year, it grossed a respectable $44 million with a production budget of $4.
The film also stars Alec Baldwin in the role of her husband, Kate Bosworth as the married daughter, Hunter Parrish as her son, and Kristen Stewart, fresh off the success of her “Twilight Saga” film series (2008-2012), playing the daughter who’s skipping college to try her hand at acting — the only discordant note in an otherwise perfect family.
Moore, who is basically capable of believably pulling off any role thrown at her (see opera singer in “Bel Canto,” porn star in “Boogie Nights,” and Clarice Starling in “Hannibal”), inhabits the role of Alice intuitively, shedding poise and confidence for the accumulating frustrations of never knowing quite where she is, in thought or place.
She goes from forgetting a word in a speech, to being lost on her morning jog.
What is significant is the help of a good neurologist, the emotional support of her husband and kids, and her own tenacity to slow this disease down as much as is possible. But it tears a clear path right through her, robbing her of language, reason and self-confidence.
Moore has always been an actress who hones in on the emotional requirements of a role, and while those of Alice are sad, they are beautifully rendered.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for 39 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.