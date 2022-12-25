“Tar” is not a happy movie. Neither is it entertaining. It is, however, a compelling tour de force for Cate Blanchett as well as its director, Todd Field.
Oscar nominations will mimic those the Golden Globe has already announced. Those are Best Drama, Best Screenplay and Best Actress. But I’m betting the Academy will nominate Field for directing. He garnered Oscar nominations for the other two films he directed: “In the Bedroom” (2001) and “Little Children” (2006).
Blanchett plays Lydia Tar, a brilliant conductor and composer who is currently serving as the Berlin Philharmonic’s first woman conductor. Her wife, Sharon, is a violinist and her concertmaster. Sharon has grown to expect Lydia’s occasional affair with one of the young musicians in her purview. But the latest incident, in which one, Krista Taylor, has committed suicide and left a damning letter, is causing more of a stir than usual.
Lydia likes to believe, and have other people believe, that she is in control of everything. But she’s rattled. She’s having trouble sleeping. She’s having trouble writing. She’s hearing things.
She’s thinking of replacing her assistant conductor, and he’s threatening to go to the board.
Couple that with a cellist position that suddenly goes to an intriguing Russian named Olga. And her personal assistant is in line for the cello solo that accompanies the Mahler 5th they’re about to record, but she gives it to the Russian.
Sharon is watching all these events with growing alarm. Instead of pulling in and battening down the hatches, Lydia’s behavior grows more overconfident and assured than ever. She threatens a child who is bullying their daughter, Petra. Krista’s parents have threatened to sue. Lydia has to go to New York to publicize her book and attend a deposition. She’s met with protests.
There’s a damning article in the New York Post. Back in Berlin, Sharon has taken Petra and left.
The board removes Lydia and she goes completely off the rails, attacking the substitute conductor brought in for the Mahler taping.
Our final look at her is a sad drop from Lydia’s former career high. She is conducting an orchestra for a Japanese cosplay event. That’s like Sinatra singing at a bar mitzvah.
Field has said he wrote this screenplay with Blanchett in mind, and if she hadn’t accepted it would never have seen the light of day.
Find it On Demand. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
