“Tar” is not a happy movie. Neither is it entertaining. It is, however, a compelling tour de force for Cate Blanchett as well as its director, Todd Field.

Oscar nominations will mimic those the Golden Globe has already announced. Those are Best Drama, Best Screenplay and Best Actress. But I’m betting the Academy will nominate Field for directing. He garnered Oscar nominations for the other two films he directed: “In the Bedroom” (2001) and “Little Children” (2006).

