Don’t think for a moment that the Thai film “Hunger” is about feeding the poor. You would be off by a mile.
”Hunger” is about a talented young woman who cooks at her family’s noodle shop, who longs to be something “special.” She gets the opportunity when a sous chef offers her an audition to cook for a celebrity chef, Chef Paul, who owns the restaurant called Hunger.
Starring is one of Thailand’s leading model/actresses Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (remember, Thailand is the land of really long names), also known as Aokbab. In this she’s known as Aoy, a slender wisp of a thing who knows that food prepared with love tastes better. But she almost loses that thought trying to learn fast enough for the famous chef. An impatient, mean-spirited man, Paul is willing to suffer the indignities that come with cooking for idiots with money, but he’s not going to suffer anything from his underlings.
Aoy learns as much as she can before being rescued by a restauranteur who knows she can compete in this oxygen-starved milieu, and sets her up in her own restaurant called Flame. There’s a cook-off, though not one Aoy was expecting, and it’s fixed.
Chef Paul is played by Nopachai “Peter” Chaiyanam. The Thai-German actor is mostly known for “Headshot.” Tone, the sous chef who discovered her and Aoy’s love interest is played by Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya. A well-known Thai actor, he is also the nephew of Thailand’s most famous chef, McDang.
Sittisiri Mongkolsiri, known for the popular Netflix Thai thriller series “Girl from Nowhere,” directed, with an eye for food that is at once both visceral and ephemeral. The whole side of beef that is Chef Paul’s piece de resistance at their final cook-off makes the lobsters pale by comparison.
This film was released on Netflix in 190 countries. Try that fact on for size. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
